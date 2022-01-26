"I'll never forget that" - Rafael sheds light on 'amazing' Cristiano Ronaldo phone call ahead of Manchester United transfer

Former Brazilian international Rafael has opened up on the role Cristiano Ronaldo played in convincing him to join Manchester United in the summer of 2008. The defender revealed the Portuguese persuaded him to choose the Red Devils via a phone call.

Rafael told the UTD Podcast:

“He called my phone, and I'll never forget that. My phone had all the zeros [on the screen, to indicate an international call] and I was saying ‘Who is this? I've never received a call like this. I answered, and I knew him because I'd trained with him before. He just said: ‘Ah, [Portuguese greeting]!’ I ran to my bus saying: ‘It's Ronaldo, it's Ronaldo! He's calling us to speak!"

According to the Brazilian, the duo couldn't have a long conversation because it was raining in Manchester at the moment. However, Cristiano Ronaldo managed to get his message across as he urged the defender to join Manchester United.

Rafael explained:

“He just said: ‘It's raining here, it's raining here in Manchester, like you know.’ He said: ‘I call to say to you guys: sign for Manchester United. I know you are going to like it’ et cetera. I could not believe [it]. It was amazing,” the right-back added.

Rafael eventually heeded Cristiano Ronaldo's call as he left Fluminense to join Manchester United on January 8, 2008. The Brazilian ended up spending seven years at Old Trafford, making 170 appearances across all competitions and recording five goals and 15 assists to his name.

The Brazilian also won multiple trophies at Old Trafford, including three Premier League titles, two Carling Cups and three Community Shields before leaving for Olympic Lyon in 2015.

The Portuguese star in action for the Red Devils

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell so far in numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to Old Trafford after parting ways with Juventus last summer. The Portuguese has wasted no time in making his impact felt at the club, providing answers in front of goal as the Red Devils fight for silverware this season.

So far, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has recorded 14 goals and three assists to his name in 24 appearances across all competitions. It remains to be seen how many more goals and assists he will add to his tally before his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

