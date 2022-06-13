“I’ll never understand” – Former Everton winger Yannick Bolasie questions Arsenal decision involving 23-year-old player

Former Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has questioned Arsenal's decision to sell Matteo Guendouzi for just £8.5 million to Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Guendouzi, 23, spent the 2021-2022 season on loan at the French side and impressed, breaking into the French national side as a result. He made 55 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and contributing 14 assists for Jorge Sampaoili's side.

Prior to the loan, he had been on the fringes of first-team football at Arsenal. The youngster's attitude was believed to be an issue during his time at the Emirates.

His loan deal with Marseille has been made into a permanent £8.5 million move. Bolasie is bemused by the Gunners' decision to sell the Frenchman at such a low price. He tweeted in response to Fabrizio Romano's report about Guendouzi leaving Arsenal permanently:

"This guy's a player, you can see the ability every time he plays and don’t let people let you believe when he first played that season he wasn’t very good... how they’ve let him go for that I’ll never understand."

Yannick Bolasie @YannickBolasie @FabrizioRomano This guys a player, you can see the ability every time he plays and don’t let people let you believe when he first played that season he wasn’t very good….how they’ve let him go for that I’ll never understand @FabrizioRomano This guys a player, you can see the ability every time he plays and don’t let people let you believe when he first played that season he wasn’t very good….how they’ve let him go for that I’ll never understand 😂

Guendouzi made 82 appearances for the Gunners during his time in north London, scoring one goal and contributing five assists.

The French midfielder was part of the team that won the FA Cup in 2020 in Mikel Arteta's first season as manager.

"I’m sure that he’ll come back to Marseille next season" - Matteo Guendouzi pushing for William Saliba to join him in leaving Arsenal permanently

Guendouzi wants his French compatriot to remain at Marseille.

Matteo Guendouzi was not the only Arsenal player to join Marseille on loan last season. French centre-back William Saliba also spent the campaign at the Stade Velodrome and flourished for Jorge Sampaoli's side.

Saliba, 21, made 52 appearances for Marseille and was named the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year for his impressive season. He has since returned to the Emirates and is set to be part of Mikel Arteta's side next season.

Joshua 🇳🇬 @big_man_joshyy Arsenal fans it’s fine to admit that selling Guendouzi for 10m is extremely bad business in this market. These guys love Arteta so much. Arsenal fans it’s fine to admit that selling Guendouzi for 10m is extremely bad business in this market. These guys love Arteta so much.

Guendouzi has been speaking about his permanent move to the Ligue 1 side and has risked drawing the ire of Gunners fans with his comments. He spoke of being able to play Champions League football next season, something Arsenal missed out on. Guendouzi told Telefoot (via talkSPORT):

"Yes, of course. I feel very good here, and the objective is to play in the upcoming Champions League campaign. I have played matches in the Europa League, and for some time now, I’ve been waiting for this Champions League. I can’t wait to be there!”

The midfielder also touched on Saliba's situation, promising to try and have the 21-year-old rejoin Marseille permanently. He said:

“William (Saliba) now has Marseille in his heart, and I’m sure that he’ll come back to Marseille next season. So I’m going to keep pushing so that he stays with us."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far