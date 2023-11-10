"I'll probably be bald in 10 years!" - Mikel Arteta responds hilariously to VAR claim ahead of Arsenal vs Burnley

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has joked that he will become bald by the time VAR iron out their imperfections. He is ready to work with the officials to get the rules chalked out.

Arteta is not a fan of VAR right now after Newcastle United's goal was not ruled out last week. He was quizzed on Friday (November 10) after reports suggested it would take 10 years to perfect VAR. He was quoted by Reuters as saying:

"I will probably be bald in 10 years, life will be very different. Maybe we will have other new rules in football, so I don't know. Let's try to do everything that we can, individually and collectively to improve the game in every aspect and that's it."

Arteta was furious last week with the officials and said after the Gunners' game as per Sky Sports:

"It's a disgrace. It's embarrassing. That's how I feel and that's how everybody feels in that [dressing] room. You cannot imagine the amount of messages we've got saying this cannot continue. It's embarrassing. I'm sorry, embarrassing. I feel sick. That's how I feel. I feel sick to be part of this. It is not good enough and we cannot accept that."

Sky Sports have reported that The FA are unlikely to fine or suspend Arteta for his comments. The report comes just days after they asked the manager and the Gunners for observations.

Michael Owen blasts Arsenal manager for his VAR comments

Michael Owen has taken shots at Mikel Arteta after his comments on VAR last week. He was not pleased with the statement from Arsenal in support of their manager and added that it was embarrassing and disgraceful.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted:

"The Newcastle v Arsenal game yesterday was a brilliant watch. Two top teams going at it. The only (in his words) 'embarrassing' and 'disgraceful' thing about it was Arteta's behaviour. A common occurrence that damages the game more than any incorrect decision. For his club to now release a statement moaning about the standard of officiating is poor and sadly for a team of Arsènals standing, totally classless."

The 1-0 loss saw Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season's end. They are now 4th in the league table - two points behind Tottenham, who are the league leaders.