"I'll represent the horses and she'll represent the daughter" - Liverpool hero Michael Owen breaks silence over potential appearance on Love Island

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has revealed that he will not be appearing on UK television show Love Island to visit his daughter Gemma, as per the Daily Star.

Gemma Owen, 19, is a contestant on the hugely popular UK dating show where she is currently in the running to win the competition as a couple with fishmonger Luca Bish.

It is customary that in the penultimate episode of the series finale, the families of the contestants on the show visit the villa to show support for their loved ones.

However, the former Liverpool star has broken his silence on speculation that he will make an appearance on the show, telling At the Races:

"My wife will do that duty. I'll represent the horses and she'll represent the daughter."

It has been a difficult ride for the former England striker, who has had to watch his daughter engage in intimate activities on the show. The former Real Madrid striker had his reservations over Gemma's participation on the show but is fully behind the 19-year-old. He had previously said:

"It's not something any father wants to watch, is it? I said to [my wife] Louise, 'Do they really have to sleep together, like in the same bed?' She said, 'Yes.' I said, 'I did not bank on this.'"

He continued:

"No father wants to see physical contact, do they? I certainly don’t. If there is physical contact, I think I’ll be throwing something at the screen. I don’t want to see kissing. Do not make me see kissing!"

Despite not necessarily needing the £50,000 winning prize money, Michael Owen's daughter is one of the favorites to win Love Island. Her 'couple' with Luca Bish is the longest-standing one in the villa and is the most likely to lead to a real relationship.

Liverpool icon Michael Owen won the Ballon d'Or in 2001. He also won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup during his storied career.

Success seems to run in the family, with his daughter on course to claim the win on Love Island.

Love Island is one of the UK's most popular TV shows, boasting millions of viewers and growing in viewership across the globe.

