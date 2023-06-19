"I'll stay here until I think I owe it" - Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on Portugal future ahead of historic 200th appearance

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo recently spoke about reaching 200 caps for his national team. He has represented the team 199 times so far and the clash against Iceland on Tuesday (June 20) will mark his 200th appearance.

When quizzed about what it means to reach the feat, the 38-year-old said (via Record Portugal):

"It's hard to mention just one game, I think there were so many beautiful moments I lived. I can't mention one. It's always the easiest, when you win, the finals, the European , the League of Nations. But there are many good moments, many victories suffered, so I prefer to say that the most important game is the next game."

He added:

"But I don't leave out the beautiful moments we live with the Selection. Being the 200th game, I'll be the first in history to achieve this, I'm very proud of that, it's something I never thought of."

Speaking about his legacy and future with the national team, Ronaldo said:

"It means a lot. Since the first day I was international, it's always been a dream to play for the national team. I'll stay here until I think I owe it, I, the president and coach. I'll never give up coming here, because it's always a dream. love for the country."

He added:

"I want to keep playing, make my family, friends and Portuguese happy. It's been a long journey, but it won't end soon, I hope. May Portugal win tomorrow, with or without my goals. May Portugal follow its path towards the European."

Apart from being the highest appearance maker in international football, Ronaldo is also the highest goalscorer in the history of international football. He has scored 122 goals and provided 43 assists for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal win their first international trophies

Despite boasting some high-caliber players in their ranks throughout the years, Portugal failed to win an international trophy until Cristiano Ronaldo led them to UEFA Euro glory in 2016.

Previously, semi-final appearances in the 1966 and the 2006 World Cup and an appearance in the 2004 UEFA Euros were the team's best displays. However, they finally won an international trophy in 2016 when Fernando Santos' side lifted the UEFA Euro trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals and provided three goals in the campaign.

He also played a starring role when Portugal lifted their second international trophy in 2019 - UEFA Nations League. He scored a hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-finals before A Selecao beat the Netherlands in the final.

Poll : 0 votes