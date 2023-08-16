"I’ll be supporting our team from the stands" - Jurrien Timber sends message to Arsenal fans after ACL injury 

Arsenal's new signing Jurrien Timer shared a message to the Gunners' supporters, promising to support his club from the stands after suffering an ACL injury.

The defender shared that the issue with his knee is worse than expected at first. Further thanking fans for the warm welcome to the club and wishing for a speedy return, he wrote on Instagram:

"Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I've received. I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period."

"I'm blessed with a lot of great people around me. Together we will do anything to get back as soon and strong as possible."

He added:

"For now I’ll be supporting our team from the stands of course. Thanks for making me feel at home in such a short period of time, see you at The Carpet."

The Netherlands international was forced out of the Gunners' opening Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 12). In Timber's league debut, Mikel Arteta called upon Takehiro Tomiyasu to replace his injured defender in the 50th minute.

Expected to be out for a lengthy period of time following surgery, the news comes a blow to the club given the player's fairly good fitness record. Timber's lengthiest absence during his senior career came during the 2020-21 season when he missed four games due to a hamstring issue.

Arsenal confirm surgery for new signing Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber (via Getty Images)

Arsenal released a statement on Wednesday (August 16) confirming that the club's new signing Jurrien Timber will require surgery. The Netherlands international hobbled off during his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest.

Having appeared consistently throughout pre-season and the Community Shield tie, it now looks as though Timber could be out for a while. Arsenal's statement on the former Ajax defender's injury read (via Evening Standard):

"Further to detailed assessments with consultant specialists since Saturday, we can confirm that Jurrien has sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time."

The 22-year-old has been deployed mostly at left-back in Arsenal's fixtures so far. Mikel Arteta will likely turn to Oleksandr Zinchenko to play the role as he returns from a calf problem.