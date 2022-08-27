“I’ll take that and there he may stay until they see sense and sell him” – Manchester United fans celebrate exclusion of one player from starting XI against Southampton

Manchester United were delighted with Harry Maguire's absence from the starting lineup for their Premier League clash against Southampton today (August 27).

The club captain has been left on the bench for the second game in a row by manager Erik ten Hag. Raphael Varane and new signing Lisandro Martinez will man the centre-back positions for the Red Devils against the Saints at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Maguire, 29, had a torrid 2021-22 campaign and was often criticized for his poor defending and lack of leadership skills. Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last season with their worst-ever points tally (58) in 30 years. They conceded 57 goals in the league, four more than relegated Burnley.

He started the first two games for the club this season, but they lost 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion and 4-0 against Brentford.

Ten Hag then picked Varane and Martinez to start against Liverpool at Old Trafford on August 22. The duo put in a solid performance to guide their side to a 2-1 victory.

Meanwhile, in Maguire's absence, midfielder Bruno Fernandes has taken on the role of captaincy.

After the announcement of their starting XI against Southampton, Manchester United fans were pleased to see Maguire on the bench. Here are some of their reactions from Twitter:

Maguire remains the most expensive defender in world football, having joined the Red Devils from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million. He has since played 146 matches for the club across all competitions, contributing seven goals and five assists.

Manchester United and Southampton level at half-time

Southampton went toe-to-toe with Manchester United as the two teams went into the break after a goalless first 45 minutes.

The Red Devils had arguably the best chance of the game midway through the first half. Some pinball in the box saw Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu pull off a couple of brilliant saves. Christian Eriksen then saw a shot blocked off the line as Southampton somehow kept the ball out of the net.

The hosts slowly grew into the game, with Che Adams forcing a couple of saves from David de Gea. However, neither team could find an opener in an engaging first half.

