“I’ll tell him” - Arsenal legend David Seaman urges Arteta to sign Nottingham Forest defender in surprise transfer

Legendary Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has urged current boss Mikel Arteta to snap up Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo. The Brazilian joined Forest last summer from Corinthians.

This season, the 21-year-old Murillo has had two assists in 35 games across competitions. Both goal contributions came in 31 games in the Premier League, where Nuno Espirito Santo's side are nearly safe.

Perched three points above 18th-placed Luton Town ahead of matchday 38 on Sunday (May 19), a point will guarantee Forest's top-flight status for another season. A defeat will also keep them in the Premier League unless Luton manage to turn around a goal difference of 12.

Speaking with his co-host Lynsey Hooper, who also urged the Gunners to buy Murillo, Seaman said on his eponymous Seaman Says Podcast (as per TBR):

“Get Murillo, if I could give you one tip this summer it would be to get Murillo. I love that Lynsey, I’ll tell him. Lynsey says, not Seaman says, Lynsey says Mr Arteta, go and get Murillo."

The Gunners are atop the Premier League ahead of their final game of the season on Sunday (May 19). However, they will start the day in second place, trailing by a point, if Manchester City win their game in hand at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (May 14).

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of a superb season. Despite their early defeats in both domestic cups, the Gunners reached their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years, losing to Bayern Munich.

In the Premier League, they have continued from where they left off last season, where they led for a record 248 days before falling short. They lead City by two points but have played a game more.

Following their 1-0 win at Manchester United last weekend, Arteta's side are riding a five-game winning streak ahead of their final game of the season at home to Everton on Sunday.