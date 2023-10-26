"I'll tell you what, I think there'll be goals" - Robbie Savage makes prediction for Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Former Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage has backed Liverpool to hammer Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash on Sunday, October 29.

The Reds have had an excellent start to the 2023-24 season and have suffered just one defeat in 12 games across competitions. They have qualified for the EFL Cup fourth round and sit atop their UEFA Europa League group after two games.

In the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp's side are fourth, three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, who have handed Liverpool's only defeat of the season.

The Merseysiders will next host Nottingham Forest in the English top flight on Sunday. The Tricky Trees are 15th in the league with two wins, four draws, and three defeats. They come into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw against Luton Town where they squandered a 2-0 lead.

Sharing his prediction for the game on Sunday for Football365, Robbie Savage said:

"I’ll tell you what, I think there’ll be goals. In the last four meetings at Anfield between these two sides, there’s been 23 goals. I think there’ll be goals in this one, I’m going for a Liverpool 4-0 win."

The last meeting between the two sides at Anfield ended in a 3-2 win for the hosts. A Diogo Jota brace and the winner from Mohamed Salah secured all three points for the Reds.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp highlights importance of winning three games in a row in Europa League

Liverpool have started their UEFA Europa League campaign well this season. They beat LASK 3-1 away from home before beating Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 at Anfield. They will next host Toulouse on Thursday, October 26.

Ahead of the fixture, Jurgen Klopp was asked about the benefits of winning their third consecutive game in the competition. He said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

“True. It’s now not that I think we play Toulouse at home so we have to win and that we can lose at Toulouse, or whatever."

“We want to win football games and that’s the next opportunity we have. It would bring us to nine points and keep Toulouse on four points, that’s all clear. But knowing that changed nothing. We have to play to our best."

The Reds currently sit atop Group E with six points while Toulouse are second with four points. Union Saint-Gilloise are a further two points behind in third while LASK are yet to open their account.