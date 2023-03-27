“I’ll wait my turn” - Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham reveals ‘biggest dream’ he has for his career

Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham has admitted that becoming England captain is his biggest dream.

Bellingham, 19, has already become the youngest captain in Bundesliga in history this season. He also became the youngest captain to score in a Champions League match.

However, the English midfielder's biggest desire is to wear the armband for the Three Lions. Speaking after England's 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday (March 27), he said:

“That would be the biggest dream and the biggest honour in football, I think, is to captain your country."

Bellingham may have to wait his turn with Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire, and Declan Rice seemingly ahead of him in the captaincy order. But the teenager understands this and is willing to wait:

“There's a long pecking order that I highly respect and I'll wait my turn. In the meantime, it's picking up what I can learn from [more senior players]. This is the best place to do it.”

The Dortmund midfielder was at his best yet again as Gareth Southgate's side cruised to a 2-0 victory over Ukraine. Kane notched yet again and Bukayo Saka hit a superb strike as England remained perfect in Group C of their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying group. They managed an impressive 2-1 win over Italy on Italian shores for the first time since 1961 in their opener.

Bellingham will turn his attention to club football and as we head towards the summer, the race is on for his signature. Liverpool and Real Madrid are touted as the favorites to lure him away from Signal Iduna Park. However, Manchester City and Manchester United are also keen on one of Europe's hottest commodities.

Liverpool join Real Madrid in the pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol is catching the eye of European heavyweights.

Gvardiol, 21, is another Bundesliga player on both Real Madrid and is now on Liverpool's radar. The Croatian has been in excellent form for both club and country this past year. He was one of the standout defenders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Croatia, putting in consistent performances for Vatreni as they finished third.

Meanwhile, he has been shining for Leipzig, featuring 32 times across competitions, scoring three goals and helping his side keep 11 clean sheets. According to Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp's Reds have a concrete interest in signing Gvardiol.

However, they will be rivaled yet again by Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Manchester City to his signature. Klopp is looking to bolster his defensive options as his side have endured a shaky season at the back. They have conceded 29 goals in 26 games thus far in the league. They conceded six goals across two legs as they bowed out of the Champions League to Los Blancos 6-2 on aggregate.

Gvardiol will reportedly have a £97 million release clause become active in his contract in 2024. The upcoming summer may be an opportune time for Liverpool to launch a swoop for the Croatian.

