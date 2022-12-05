“I’ll be watching from hospital” - Pele posts emotional message ahead of Brazil vs South Korea

Ahead of Brazil's FIFA World Cup clash against South Korea, Pele has sent an emotional message of support to his country's representatives. The Brazilian legend was recently hospitalized amid an ongoing battle with cancer.

However, the three-time FIFA World Cup winner, and one of the greatest of all time, will still be keenly watching as his country take on South Korea in the Round of 16.

Using his Twitter account, the 82-year-old posted:

"In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father. I know that today many have made similar promises and are also going in search of their first World Cup. I'll be watching the hospital game and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!"

Tite's side advanced to the Round of 16 after finishing as the winners of Group G. They received a massive boost ahead of their knockout clash as Neymar will be back for the game after missing the last two games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Pele also recently provided an update on his health to assuage the fears of fans after news of his hospitalization broke. The legendary footballer wrote on social media:

"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive thinking. I'm strong, very hopeful, and following my treatment as usual. I want to thank the whole medical and nursing team, for all the zeal I've been receiving. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you, coming all over the world, keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything."

Pele's daughter provided an encouraging update amid the Brazilian legend's health issues

Pele's daughter Flavia refuted claims that his father is fighting for his life. A Brazilian newspaper reported that the Brazilian legend was in end-of-life care. Flavia dismissed the rumors as she told Globo TV:

“It’s pretty unfair people saying that he is in a terminal condition, that he is under palliative care. Believe us: that’s not it."

"He is sick, he is old, but at the moment he is being treated for a respiratory infection and when he gets better he will be back home. He is not saying goodbye in a hospital right now," his daughter Kely Nascimento added.

