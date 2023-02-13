“I no longer want to hide myself” – Czech Republic international footballer comes out as gay 

Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto has become the first current international men's footballer to come out as gay. The Sparta Prague midfielder released a video announcing the same on social media on Monday (February 13).

Jankto, 27, who is on loan at Rudi from La Liga side Getafe, said in his announcement:

“Like everybody else, I have my strengths and my weaknesses. I’ve a family, my friends and I’ve a job, which I’ve been doing in the best way I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism. Like everybody else, I also want to live my life with freedom, without fear, without prejudice, without violence but with love. I’m homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself."

The video ends with a tagline at the bottom stating:

"This is not an entertainment. The purpose of this video is to encourage others."

Jankto made his international debut for the Czech Republic in 2017 and has scored four goals in 45 games. He has featured 10 times across competitions for Sparta this season, scoring one goal.

The Czech midfielder is the latest men's footballer to come out as gay. Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo came out in 2021, becoming the only professional to reveal he was gay at the time.

Names such as Blackpool FC's Jake Daniels, former Aston Villa midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger and former Hull City youth player Thomas Beattie have also come out since. It is encouraging to see support from across the football globe. Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar commented on Jankto's announcement (via Hadrien Grenier):

"Jakub Jankto's coming out? It's an important day. Everyone is free. Prejudices must be less present. We must be free. I wasn't aware, but every human being should be free to be whatever they want."

Gay footballer Collin Martin explains why Premier League players aren't coming out

San Diego Loyal midfielder Martin has explained why Premier League players are not coming out. He believes family situations, advice from representatives, and negative attitudes from teammates and coaches are playing a part. He told the Express:

"You never know what the barrier’s going to be, because it really could be anything. I’ve talked in my own personal story that growing up in the church was really hard for me, so that was a barrier I had to overcome. That was the biggest obstacle between me and my parents."

Martin came out as gay in 2018. He continued to explain the difficulties behind doing so for Premier League talent:

"We don’t always know the factors for gay athletes, what’s going to keep them in the closet or not. It could be an agent advising a player: ‘You know what, I think it’s best for you not to come out until we get you a transfer or into a different club'. Or it could be teammates and people at the club, with homophobia and things people say."

He added that he was sure some players were questioning their sexuality:

"Yeah, I’m sure [there are], maybe there are players who are questioning their sexuality or who are maybe bisexual and yeah, I’m sure there are closeted players,"

