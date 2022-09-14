"I had the longest conversations with him on the entire first day" - New Manchester United signing says Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player to personally welcome him to the club 

New Manchester United recruit Martin Dubravka has revealed that he had a long conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo which helped him feel welcome at the club.

Dubravka arrived at Old Trafford from Newcastle United on a season-long loan deal on deadline day of the recently-concluded summer transfer window. The Slovakian goalkeeper said that one of the first conversations he had at Manchester United was with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The shot-stopper revealed that he and Ronaldo talked about random things with the conversation lasting for a very long period of time. Dubravka is thankful to the Portuguese forward for spending so much time with him.

Speaking to Sport (via United in Focus), Martin Dubravka was quoted as saying the following:

“I had the longest conversations with him on the entire first day. We had fun before training and then in the gym. He asked about my family, where I live and other common things. And above all, he started having fun first! I didn’t want to look like a fan and go after him right away, but it was very nice to talk to him about anything.”

Manchester United were in dire need of a new backup goalkeeper following the departure of Dean Henderson earlier in the summer. The England international decided to join newly-promoted Nottingham Forest in search of regular first-team football.

Dubravka, however, has vast experience of playing in the Premier League and could theoretically challenge David De Gea for a place in the starting XI. One can surely expect the Slovakian international to at least feature in cup competitions or in the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United forward Antony also spoke highly of Cristiano Ronaldo

Martin Dubravka is not the only new signing at Manchester United to have spoken highly of Cristiano Ronaldo. Brazilian forward Antony was also admired by the presence of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the dressing room. The £86 million signing was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

"Words can’t describe Cristiano, the best in the world. In just a few days, I've learnt a lot from him. He has an extraordinary mind and, whenever I talk to him, I take a lot from it."

Despite positive words from his fellow Manchester United teammates, Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on the pitch has been underwhelming to say the least. Ronaldo has failed to score or assist a goal in seven appearances across all competitions.

It is also worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo has started just two games all season so far.

