"I don't look at age" - Roberto Martinez explains Cristiano Ronaldo inclusion in Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers squad

Portugal national team boss Roberto Martinez has explained his decision to name Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad for the team's upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Selecao das Quinas face Liechtenstein at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 23 before heading to Luxembourg three days later. There were question marks over whether Martinez would select Ronaldo.

The iconic forward is now 38 and only played a bit-part role as Portugal crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinals, managing just one goal in five games. However, Martinez said that he doesn't take age into consideration when choosing his squad. He thinks Cristiano Ronaldo brings vital experience, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a very committed player. He can bring experience and is a very important figure for the team. I don't look at age."

Ronaldo has been in scintillating form for Al Nassr since arriving at Mrsool Park in January, bagging eight goals and two assists in nine games across competitions.

The Portugal captain is the all-time men's international football top goalscorer with 118 goals in 196 games. He's set to continue his story with Selecao as they look to clinch qualification for Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Portugal's exit from 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo's Portugal made a demoralising exit from the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo headed into last year's World Cup with a record in sight. He was two strikes shy of reaching Portugal legend Eusebio's record of nine goals in the competition.

His campaign started off superbly, as he netted a penalty in the 3-2 win over Ghana in Selecao's Group H opener. However, that was as good as it got for Ronaldo, as he started to disappoint in front of goal.

Young Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos' incredible hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 last-16 win over Switzerland led to Ronaldo being handed a more limited role. He started on the bench as his side crashed out of the World Cup against Morocco in the quarterfinals following a 1-0 defeat.

The Al Nassr frontman trudged off the pitch in tears as his dream of winning the World Cup was ended by the Atlas Lions. He reacted to the disappointing exit from the competition by saying that he gave it his all (via CNN):

“I fought for it. I fought a lot for that dream. In the 5 times I was present in World Cups throughout 16 years, always next to great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave it my all. I left everything on the field."

It seems likely that his appearance at last year's World Cup was his last in the competition. By the time the 2026 World Cup comes around, he will be 41. However, Ronaldo has surprised many throughout his career, and his longevity cannot be questioned.

