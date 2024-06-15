"I don't look like a ninja turtle" - France star makes hilarious claim on being more 'handsome' than Kylian Mbappe

France midfielder Khephren Thuram called captain and teammate Kylian Mbappe a 'ninja turtle' ahead of their Group D opener against Austria on Monday, June 18. Thuram's remark came when he was mistaken for the Real Madrid star in a recent interview.

The former PSG talisman will lead France for the first time following Hugo Lloris' retirement from international football. Les Blues are competing for their first European Championship title in 24 years.

France will hope to redeem themselves following a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The 25-year-old won the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals, three of which came against Argentina in the final.

The now Real Madrid star will have some pressure on his shoulders. However, during a recent interview, Thuram was mistaken for Mbappe who took a jibe at the 25-year-old.

Here's what Thuram said when he was mistaken for Mbappe (via Express):

"I’m more handsome than Kylian. I don’t look like a ninja turtle."

Already a FIFA World Cup winner, Mbappe made his senior debut for France at the age of 18 in 2017. He has scored 47 goals in 79 appearances for the team. He's one of the most decorated players in world football.

Mbappe said he really wants to win Euro 2024 with France

The 25-year-old has been a star performer for France. However, he will have added responsibility, as he will lead the team for the first time in a major tournament.

The Real Madrid forward said that he's looking forward to the tournament and is positive about winning it with the current squad. Furthermore, he also addressed what the mood in the dressing room was following a World Cup final defeat against Argentina, telling CNN.

"It's going to be an amazing experience, for sure … I really want to win this. It's my first competition as captain, so it's really important for me, and it's always important for the country, and we want them to be proud of us."

"I think we have to move forward. Of course, we were hurt that we were close to (being) back-to-back (World Cup champions), something amazing, something historic."

He also said that he has a smile on his face whenever he watches glimpses of the 2022 World Cup final. Mbappe added that France will know what to do should they reach the Euro 2024 final. Les Blues are in Group D with Netherlands, Poland and Austria.