"I wasn't looked after anymore" - Liverpool defender hits out at the club and demands transfer away from Anfield

Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg has emphatically slammed the club for not looking after him and pricing him out of a permanent transfer this summer. The Dutchman has also insisted he is ready to leave Anfield after a five-year stint.

The Reds signed Van den Berg for a reported transfer fee of £1.3 million from Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2019. The 22-year-old centre-back struggled to break into Liverpool's title-winning starting XI that season, making just four appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool decided to loan Van den Berg to the Championship for some much-needed experience, where he plied his trade for Preston North End for 18 months. In August 2022, the Dutchman joined Schalke 04 on a season-long loan but failed to make an impact, making just nine appearances due to a serious ankle injury.

However, his fortunes changed following a successful loan spell last season at Mainz 05. The Reds are currently looking for £20 million to sell Van den Berg while Mainz would only be able to afford a deal under £5 million.

In an interview with De Telegraaf, Van de Berg hit out at the Reds due to their market valuation of him, saying (via Liverpool ECHO):

"I knew that I couldn't get from PEC Zwolle [straight] to Liverpool's first team. I could have been at Liverpool for one or two more years but I wanted to play with all my might. I demanded to be [loaned] out. Every time, because I felt that I was getting better and better. I also made great strides physically."

"Just the whole [first] season. On the one hand, that was great. Yes, how does that work, you're 17, 18 years old, you're central to the defence in training against the starting XI, you have to build up and then Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah come running towards you. It was tough but I enjoyed it. But in all honesty, I wasn't looked after anymore."

"I also felt 'ready' [in 2021]. I had a good conversation with the management. He said he had received good reports. I understood that I wasn't going to play Van Dijk, Matip or Konate out [the team]. But I thought I could be right behind it. When I didn't get a chance again, I said: 'Figure it out, I want to leave.'"

"You [Liverpool] didn't exude confidence in me all this time but you do want to hinder my future. I want to keep playing every week and develop myself further. In Germany, I enjoy Dortmund away with 70,000 people, Bayern Munich away against Harry Kane, Stuttgart, Leipzig, Leverkusen, against clubs like that I am challenged every week."

Van den Berg made 36 appearances across all competitions for Mainz, scoring three goals last season.

Liverpool identify West Ham star as potential replacement for Mohamed Salah: Reports

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool have identified West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus as an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Kudus joined the Hammers last season on a five-year deal. He has set the Premier League ablaze with his feats on the wing, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

His performances have caught the Reds' attention amid rumors linking Salah to a possible transfer to the Saudi Pro League. Kudus has a release clause of £85 million, which will be activated from July 2025, however, West Ham could lower this number due to Lucas Paqueta recently being accused of betting.

Replacing Salah would be no simple task for Kudus. Despite not having the best of seasons, the Egyptian King still mustered 25 goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances.