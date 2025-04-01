“I looked up the club on my PlayStation” - Luis Suarez admits to not knowing where one of his old clubs were from before signing

Luis Suarez recently revealed that he wasn't aware where his first European club, FC Groningen, was after he signed up for them from the boyhood club Nacional. The Uruguayan great joined the Dutch outfit in the summer of 2006 for a reported €800k fee. In his sole season with the side, he scored 15 and assisted 10 in 37 games before securing a move to Ajax Amsterdam, reportedly for € 7.5 million.

In a recent interview, the iconic striker spoke about his first move away from his native Uruguay. Suarez admitted he had no idea where he was moving, saying via Barca Universal:

"When I got the call to join Groningen I didn't know where Groningen was from. I looked up the club on my PlayStation, and there I found out it was from The Netherlands."

Luis Suarez enjoyed one of the most decorated club careers in modern football history, representing world-famous institutions like Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid before his return to Nacional in 2022. The striker currently plies his trade with Inter Miami in the MLS, where the 38-year-old has bagged 29 goals and 18 assists in 46 games.

Luis Suarez's response to Patrice Evra's racism accusations

In 2014, former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez addressed Manchester United defender Patrice Evra's claims that he used a racist slur against him when the sides clashed in the Premier League. The pair never made peace after their explosive clash, and the Uruguayan refused to shake the Frenchman's hand when they next faced each other.

In his book released at the time, the striker argued his innocence, insisting he was not racist. Suarez wrote via The Guardian:

"Did I use the Spanish word “negro” in an argument that took place, in Spanish, with Patrice Evra on 15 October 2011 in a game between Liverpool and Manchester United? Yes. Is the word “negro” the same in Spanish as it is in English? No, absolutely not. Am I a racist? No, absolutely not. I was horrified when I first realised that is what I was being accused of. And I’m still sad and angry to think that this is a stain on my character that will probably be there for ever."

He concluded:

"He initiated the argument and he chose to do so in Spanish. In the following exchanges between me and him I used the Spanish word “negro” once. What some people will never want to accept is that the argument took place in Spanish. I did not use the word “negro” the way it can be used in English."

Luis Suarez left Liverpool in the summer of 2014 to join Barcelona for a reported €81.72 million. He scored 82 goals and provided 31 assists in 133 games for the Reds and helped them to win the League Cup in 2012.

