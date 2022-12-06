Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy is of the view that Brazil went overboard with their celebrations during their 4-1 win over South Korea in the FIFA World Cup.

Brazil booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup with a thumping 4-1 victory over South Korea on Monday (5 December). Goals from Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta earned them the win.

Selecao celebrated each of their goals by dancing, which is something the nation is largely associated with. Even manager Tite pulled out some moves after Richarlison found the back of the net in the 29th minute.

However, some, including Manchester United legend Roy Keane, have been far from impressed with Brazil's actions. Cundy has become the latest in line to slam the side for their celebrations against South Korea.

The former Chelsea defender insisted that Tite and company should be focusing on the task at hand. He also suggested that they should rather celebrate after the match instead of dancing after each goal. He told talkSPORT:

"When I see them, the four of them lining up doing a dance routine that they practiced from the training ground after seven minutes in against South Korea, I’m like, ‘Come on, you are Brazil’."

"You should be able to go into this tournament, just do the job in hand. If you want to dance, do it at the full-time whistle. They’re going over to the gaffer, third goal, doing the chicken dance."

Cundy went on to dub the celebrations against South Korea, who he feels they should have beaten comfortably anyway, embarrassing. He added:

"That is one of the most embarrassing things I have ever seen at the World Cup, you’re playing South Korea. I expected Brazil to win comfortably, in fact it was more comfortable than I thought. I got angry when I was watching it."

"The piece de resistance is when they got the gaffer doing whatever it is, the turkey or the chicken whatever they ended up doing, Richarlison when he does the old man walk. Imagine that was Gareth Southgate, what would people say?"

The Englishman is now hopeful that Selecao will be made to pay for their actions by their upcoming opponents in the FIFA World Cup. He said:

"I fell out of love with Brazil tonight, I feel out of love with that arrogance, that cockiness. I hope someone sticks it on them. I looked at that and felt cringey."

Brazil will face Croatia in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

Tite and Co., though, will not be too bothered by the noise from the likes of Cundy. They will now turn their attention towards their FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against Croatia.

Croatia go into the match on the back of a victory over Japan in the Round of 16 of the competition. The two sides will now lock horns against each other for a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

