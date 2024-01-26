"I looked but there is no space" - Ten Hag confirms Manchester United will not sign players in January despite shortage in key position

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club will not make any signings this month, citing FFP concerns as a reason. The Red Devils boss has accepted not to sign any players despite his side's lack of depth in the striker position.

This season, Manchester United's forwards have struggled in front of goal, especially striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has scored just two league goals this term. With Marcus Rashford also struggling for form since the start of the season, Ten Hag's side have often looked clueless in attack.

Erik ten Hag spoke in his press conference ahead of his team's meeting against Newport County in the FA Cup on Sunday. The Dutch manager said that his side will make no signings this month as they have no space for registration.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I looked into options but there is no space for Financial Fair Play."

"Of course, Rashford can play as a striker; we have some other alternatives but yes, Martial will be out for weeks."

French striker Anthony Martial, who is set to leave the club when his contract expires this summer, recently underwent groin surgery, which will leave him sidelined for weeks. The former AS Monaco man had been the club's other option in the centre forward role, but his recent performances have hardly been up to scratch.

Denmark international Hojlund joined the Red Devils for around £72 million in the summer, but has struggled in the Premier League. The club were linked with another striker to provide competition and cover for the 20-year-old, and lift some pressure off him.

Manchester United were linked with a winter move for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, as well as Timo Werner and Joshua Zirkzee. None of the moves have materialized so far, neither have their attempts at strengthening their squad in other positions.

Manchester United appoint former Manchester City executive as new CEO

Former Manchester City executive Omar Berrada has been appointed as Manchester United's new CEO following the takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group. The appointment signals the intent of the new ownership group to get the club back to the summit of European football.

Sir Ratcliffe has emulated the action of Roman Abramovich, who picked Peter Kenyon from Manchester United to oversee affairs when he bought Chelsea in 2003. The move is normal for the biggest clubs, and can mark a paradigm shift at Old Trafford this year.

With just one trophy in seven years, Berrada and his team at Manchester United have a great deal of work to do if they intend to return the club to its former glory. The former Barcelona executive takes over from Richard Arnold, who left the position in November 2023.