“I lose the desire to make love” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister opens up on how she suffers when her family is criticised

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro reacted to questions about criticism about her family, addressing the topic on Instagram.

While being a superstar of Ronaldo's stature has its perks, there are certain disadvantages to it, too. The family is always under scrutiny and often subject to fake reports.

Aveiro was asked about the topic as one asked her on Instagram (via VIP Portugal):

“How do you deal with the criticism and lies they make up about your family?"

She responded:

"I stop eating. I don't sleep. I stop travelling. I get depressed. I lose weight like a toothpick. I lose the desire to make love, and my account is at zero. Just boring. It changes my whole life."

Katia Aveiro recently visited Riyadh to visit her brother Cristiano Ronaldo. She uploaded several clips of the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on her Instagram story. She also uploaded a photo with the Al-Nassr attacker on Instagram:

"One of my biggest misses."

When will Cristiano Ronaldo return to action?

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action on Tuesday (May 16) when Dinko Jelicic's side take on Al-Tai'ee in a Saudi Pro League away clash. Al-Alamy are coming off a 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej.

Ronaldo did not get on the scoresheet in the previous game. His last goal came on April 28 when Al-Nassr beat Al-Raed at Mrsool Park, opening the scoring in a 4-0 win.

The 38-year-old has been among the goals since his move to the SPL side as a free agent. He made his Al-Nassr debut in January and has scored 12 goals and provided three assists - all in the league. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was also adjudged the league's player of the month in February.

Al-Nassr, though, need a remarkable turn of events to win the SPL this season. They trail league leaders Al-Itthad by five points. The Riyadh-based team have 57 points from their 26 games.

Poll : 0 votes