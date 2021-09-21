'I lost my job yesterday' - Solskjaer plays down talk of Manchester United being Premier League favorites

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to be drawn into conversations about his team being favorites for the Premier League title. The Red Devils came from behind to secure a late and dramatic 2-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Following their triumph at the London Stadium, Manchester United ensured they continued to remain level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool. As things stand, all three teams are tied at 13 points at the summit of the Premier League table, with Chelsea and Liverpool above Manchester United due to goal difference.

B/R Football @brfootball 89’: Jesse Lingard makes it 2-1

94’: David De Gea saves a penalty



FT: West Ham 1-2 Manchester United.



Although they are currently third in the race for the Premier League title, many consider Manchester United favorites to lift the trophy after the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils are much better-equipped to lift the Premier League title than their previous seasons, following the addition of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho as well.

Despite the claims thrown around in the air by onlookers, Solskjaer has played down talk of Manchester United being favorites to lift the Premier League. The Norwegian firmly believes it is too early to draw conclusions. Solskjaer also touched upon the fact that he was deemed unfit to continue as Manchester United manager after the defeat to BSC Young Boys a few days ago.

"You're not gonna get me on that one now. "It's five games into the season. I was probably down and out and lost my job yesterday. That's the way it is at Man United.

"We deserved three points. It's a hard place to come, here. Hopefully these points can make a difference. Let's see [about the title] when we get towards April and May."

Lingard, De Gea hog limelight for Manchester United in crucial Premier League win

It seemed as if Manchester United were in for a long and ardous evening of football in east London after Said Benrahma opened the scoring for West Ham.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo restored parity for the visitors five minutes later in the 35th minute with a simple tap-in. Manchester United's frustration mounted when Ronaldo was denied a penalty in the second half. And when it seemed like the Premier League game would end in a draw, Jesse Lingard popped up with a goal for Manchester United.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "He's a different man."



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises David de Gea for saving two points for Manchester United and credits his hard work in pre-season 🗣 "He's a different man."



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises David de Gea for saving two points for Manchester United and credits his hard work in pre-season https://t.co/enGXJsjKZE

There was more drama in store though. Luke Shaw ended up conceding a penalty in the dying embers of the game. West Ham brought on Mark Noble to take the spot-kick, but Manchester United custodian David De Gea guessed the right way and denied the hosts an equalizer.

Manchester United breathed a collective sigh of relief as they maintained their momentum in the Premier League.

