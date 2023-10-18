"I have a lot to improve" - Real Madrid star claims he has been 'very bad' in the last few games for club and country

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has admitted he hasn't been good enough for his La Liga giants and the Brazil national team recently.

Vinicius returned from a bicep injury in late September that saw him miss four games for Los Blancos. He has two goals and an assist in one of the four games across competitions he's played in since.

The 23-year-old was on international duty with Brazil this past week, representing Selecao in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying action. However, Fernando Diniz's side faltered with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Venezuela and a disappointing 2-0 loss to Uruguay.

Vinicius has given an honest assessment of his performances as of late and doesn't think they've been up to standard. He said (via MadridXtra):

"I have been very bad in the last few games. I have a lot to improve.”

Real Madrid have been in fine form irrespective of Vinicius' self-criticism, winning eight of nine La Liga games. However, Brazil have mounting problems amid their recent defeat to Uruguay on October 17.

Vinicius played 84 minutes in that loss at the Estadio Centenario on Tuesday night. The Madrid star didn't attempt a single shot, won just five of 15 ground duels, and put in an unconvincing performance.

The defeat leaves Fernando Diniz's men third in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table. They sit five points behind first-placed Argentina after they played four games.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham lauded by his England teammate Jarrod Bowen after stellar performance

Jude Bellingham carried his Madrid form into the international break.

While Vinicius may be experiencing a difficult period, his Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham is flourishing. Los Blancos' summer signing was on international duty with England this past week.

The 20-year-old conjured up a man-of-the-match performance in a 3-1 win against Italy on Tuesday that confirmed the Three Lions' place at Euro 2024. He provided two assists for Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane during the victory at Wembley.

Bellingham's England teammate Jarrod Bowen was full of praise for the 2023 Golden Boy nominee. He said (via MadridUniversal):

"You see the level of energy he has, how he drives, his determination. Everything. He forced the penalty, he participated in Rashford’s goal. He has been sensational.”

Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for €103 million. He's truly worth that price tag, with 10 goals and three assists in 10 games across competitions. He joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the only two players in Los Blancos history to score four goals in their first four games for the club.