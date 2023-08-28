“I love him being close in Miami” – Tennis star Juan Martin del Potro says Lionel Messi means ‘everything’ to him

Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro recently shared his admiration for compatriot Lionel Messi and opened up on the latter's move to Inter Miami in the US.

The Argentine footballing legend moved to the Major League Soccer (MLS) earlier this summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent. He has joined David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi's arrival in the US has brought in a lot of viewership for the MLS and Inter Miami. The Argentine is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. He helped La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, registering seven goals and three assists in seven games and winning the Golden Ball.

Messi is understandably hailed as a legend in Argentina and his compatriot Martin del Potro also hails him as one of his sporting heroes. In an interview with theScore, the 2009 US Open champion was asked if he has met Lionel Messi since the latter's move to Miami. He replied:

"Maybe I will meet him in the future. He just arrived to the country. He's trying to adapt to this new life for him and his family. He has three kids ... But I love him being close in Miami."

"Of course, I like how good he is playing soccer. Everybody loves him. Being an Argentinian soccer fan, he means everything for us."

Del Potro, 34, was expected to make a comeback at the ongoing US Open for one last dance. However, he recently announced that he isn't fit enough to take part in this year's edition of the only Grand Slam he has won.

How has Lionel Messi performed since moved to Inter Miami?

The Argentine legend has taken to the MLS like a duck to water since joining Inter Miami in July.

Lionel Messi scored a late freekick on his debut as a substitute in the Herons' 2-1 win over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. He scored nine goals and provided one assist in seven appearances in the tournament to help Inter Miami lift their first-ever trophy.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner then provided two assists as Tata Martino's side beat FC Cincinnati on penalties in the US Open Cup semi-finals.

Coming on as a 60th-minute substitute against NY Red Bulls, Lionel Messi scored yet another goal to help his side win 2-0.

It's fair to say that the Argentine is enjoying his time in Miami so far.