"I love the club" - Arsenal target breaks silence on future amid Liverpool interest

Arsenal and Liverpool target Pedro Neto has vowed to remain focused at his current club Wolverhampton Wanderers amid rumors of a potential transfer to the aforementioned sides.

The Gunners are seeking cover for England international Bukayo Saka, who ended his 87 consecutive starts in the Premier League by not featuring in the 1-0 Manchester City win (October 8).

Keeping this in mind, the north Londoners have reportedly identified Neto as their primary target. The Wolves wide attacker has scored one goal and assisted six from nine appearances in the Premier League this campaign.

Meanwhile, the Reds are looking for Mohamed Salah's replacement, who could leave Anfield for Saudi Arabia in January.

Claiming to be happy at his current club, Neto told The Telegraph when asked about a move to Arsenal (via Football London):

"I want to say that I am here and I will help everyone. I love the club and everybody here, I have always felt that it has given a lot to me. I’m enjoying the moment here so I will continue to do that.

"The future and long-term ambitions don’t matter. We will never go down in any situation, we are here to win and fight. I feel really good at the moment and hope to continue."

Neto's current contract with Wolves expires in 2027. Since joining the Premier League club from Lazio in 2019 for €17.9 million, the Portugal international has scored 12 goals and bagged 19 assists from 120 appearances across all competitions.

Should a deal materialize between Neto and either of the two clubs, it would not be cheap. Reports claim that suitors would have to pay £60 million for the 23-year-old attacker.

Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal midfielder is set to be out for weeks

Thomas Partey (via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided an update on midfielder Thomas Partey's fitness situation ahead of the club's Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Saturday (October 28).

The Ghana international has already missed four league matches for the north Londoners due to a groin problem this season. Stating that Partey picked up a muscular problem in training, Arteta said (via Football London):

"He’s got a muscle injury and we expect him to be out for a few weeks. We don’t know the extent of it, he has more scans today. He got in training with the last kick of the ball."

The 30-year-old midfielder has started just four matches for Arsenal this season. Given his absence, Mikel Arteta is likely to prefer Declan Rice and Jorginho in central midfield roles for the weekend clash.