"I love this coach", "Needs to take a hard look at himself" - Fans react as Real Madrid superstar dropped for Oviedo clash

Real Madrid fans online were left pleased with Vinicius Jr being benched in their LaLiga clash against Real Oviedo on August 24, 2025. The Brazilian superstar was dropped from the starting XI after a significant drop in form since last season.Xabi Alonso made major changes in the format of his starting XI and mixed and matched usual starters. Thibaut Courtois guards the goal, with a backline of Alvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, and Dani Carvajal. The midfield includes Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, and Franco Mastantuono. The attack features Kylian Mbappe, Arda Guler, and Rodrygo, who has returned to the Real Madrid starting XI after being benched for a long time.Madridistas took to X to react to the starting XI, with the majority appreciating Xabi Alonso's stance by benching Vinicius Jr following consistent poor performances. One X user wrote:Micoliser @micoliserLINK@realmadrid @RealOviedo @UnicajaBanco I love this coach. Vini deserves sometime on the bench. He’s been really poorFans agreed and shared similar views: 🇮🇶🔻🇨🇦 @iNoArabLINKVini acc got benched no way LMAOOOOOmimi Assef @MimiAssef50381LINK@KayRMFC Vini on bench Thank GoodnessV @ValvRmfcLINK@realmadrid @RealOviedo @UnicajaBanco VINI ON THE BENCH , RODRYGO STARTING ON THE LEFT AND FRANCO ON THE RIGHT. Xabi Alonso COOKED.Fans continued to share their thoughts on the lineup: Bartso𓃵 @Bartso_LINKVini rightfully dropped. He really needs to take a hard look at himself and work his way back to his best.Brian @Bri_an2LINKVinicius downfall is just sad at this pointLBW @losblancoswrldLINKI honestly don't understand the outrage for benching Vinicius. Sometimes a player needs to see a game out. It's definitely not negative. We obviously need Vinicius but we need him at his best and he hasn't been there for a long time. Hopefully Xabi brings his best back.Vinicius Jr delivered only one goal and one assist in the FIFA Club World Cup for Real Madrid earlier this summer. His performances last season were also not up to the mark, compared to his stellar form in previous seasons. He has yet to score this season so far. &quot;We've only been here a short time&quot; - Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso shares his thoughts on Vinicius Jr's form this seasonVinicius - Source: GettyIn the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Real Oviedo, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso shared his take on Vinicius Jr's form this season. He said (via Sports Illustrated):&quot;I think he's doing well. We've only been here a short time this season, just a week preparing for the game against Osasuna and these few days preparing for the Oviedo game, and it's only been a short time. I think he's doing well, and we're just getting started. Everyone is really excited; we know how important this year is, although every season is important at Madrid. There's a lot of desire to have a good year; everyone is very willing, and that's fundamental.&quot;Alonso was also asked about Vinicius Jr's statistics throughout the Club World Cup and friendlies. The coach claimed that the season had not started then, adding:&quot;For me, the season started with the last game against Osasuna; we've only played one game, so stats have to be taken with a grain of salt. All the players are important; I count on all of them, and from the moment we make the squad to the moment we choose the starting lineup, anyone can be important to the team.&quot;It remains to be seen if Rodrygo playing on the left works for Real Madrid. Despite being linked to an exit this summer, he has shown great professionalism and a promising form in the little gametime Alonso allowed him. The LaLiga clash against Real Oviedo could be Rodrygo's chance to cement his place in the starting XI once again.