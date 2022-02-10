"I would love to contribute to the team more" - 27-year-old player says he is 'not satisfied yet' with his Liverpool career 

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has spoken of his dissatisfaction with his contribution to the side since joining back in 2019 from Red Bull Salzburg.

The Japan international has found game time scarce during his career at Anfield. Forwards Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have been at the peak of their powers.

However, with both Mane and Salah having temporarily departed the club for AFCON football in January, the Japanese was afforded game time in their absence.

But Minamino was quick to highlight his wish for more of a contribution when speaking to the club's social media. He said:

“Playing for Liverpool was a childhood dream and I’m really happy to be here as the club’s first Asian player. I would love to achieve something here and I am not satisfied with my results yet. I would love to contribute to the team more.”

Minamino also touched on opportunities for Asian footballers at the club.

The Premier League is increasing in the number of Asian talents. The likes of Minamino, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hee-Chan Hwang are all plying their trades in the league. Minamino said:

“Any achievements I make here could bring more chances for Asian players who may play at this club in the future. It will also give supporters a better idea of what an Asian player can do shining for this club."

It will be interesting to see if the forward is afforded more game time as Salah and Mane make their returns from AFCON in February.

Takumi Minamino's Liverpool career

Since making the move from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 the Japan international has played 27 Premier League games, scoring three times. The player was given a loan move to Southampton in 2021 for more game time.

During his short spell at the Saints he recorded two goals in 10 appearances as he looked to impress Liverpool bosses once he returned to the club.

ً @_Riddxck I think for what we paid for Minamino he’s been alright, I agree that his quality is questionable sometimes but he has been a decent squad player I think for what we paid for Minamino he’s been alright, I agree that his quality is questionable sometimes but he has been a decent squad player

His words of wanting to contribute more show the aspirations of a Premier League talent waiting in the wings of Anfield. He is clearly looking for an opportunity to cement a place in the team, having made just eight appearances in the league this season. But perhaps his future could lie away from Liverpool if he wants regular first-team football.

Also Read Article Continues below

Minamino certainly has fans all over the world and it remains to be seen whether Klopp will be as a big a fan of the Japanese player in the long-term future.

Edited by Aditya Singh