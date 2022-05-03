“I love that desire” – Roy Keane lavishes praise on Manchester United star who causes ‘all sorts of problems’ after win over Brentford

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has singled out Anthony Elanga for praise following the Red Devils' 3-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old winger's mesmering run from the right-hand side was followed up by a pinpoint cross to Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese fired past the goalkeeper to put Manchester United ahead on the night.

Elanga originally raced onto a pass from Diogo Dalot which could have been considered a lost cause. But the Sweden international worked hard to retrieve the ball and set up his side's opener.

Bruno Fernandes has Anthony Elanga to thank for providing an incredible assist to supply his 10th Premier League goal of the season!

Former Manchester United captain Keane was impressed with the youngster, telling Sky Sports, as per United in Focus:

“I like the fact he likes to run in behind. I love that desire."

“You stretch teams, it’s very simple and very effective, you have to do it at the right times, (it was a) beautiful goal."

“When they are sprinting behind you cause all sorts of problems, especially if you mix your game up, which he does well.”

Elanga's breakout campaign has been a highlight in an otherwise dismal year for United, with victory against Brentford their first in five Premier League games.

Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty and Raphael Varane's first for the club sealed the win in the Red Devils' final home game of the season.





Elanga started running to the corner to celebrate before Ronaldo even struck his penalty...It was only right that he hit the SIU

Ragnick unhappy with interim spell in charge of Manchester United

Having won only 10 of his 22 Premier League games in charge of the Red Devils, it's fair to say Ragnick's time in the Old Trafford managerial hot seat has been a disappointment.

The win against the Bees was only their third victory in 12 games, with the club set to miss out on Champions League football next season.

Ragnick was brought in to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked in November, and the German will now move upstairs to take on a consultancy role at the 20-time English champions.

Following Monday's clash, Ragnick told BBC Sport:

"In the end, I'm not happy with the results, especially in the past four or five weeks.

The 63-year-old added:

"I'm not completely happy with those six months. I would have expected to qualify for the Champions League; that was the goal we had.

"We lost quite a lot of important players. From the team that won against West Ham (on 22 January), for the next game three players were injured. Other teams brought in players in the window.

"We had good moments, we conceded fewer goals but in the last few weeks performances have not been as good as they should have been. In general, we have lacked consistency."





Ralf Rangnick opens up about his spell as Man Utd boss after his final game at Old Trafford



"In the end, I am not happy"

