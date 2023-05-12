“I would love you to get jealous” – When Peter Crouch’s wife opened up on what she did to spice up s*x life with ex-Liverpool star

Former Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch's wife Abbey Clancy wanted to spice up the couple's s*x life by having her husband dress up as a Viking.

Peter Crouch, 42, and Clancy, 37 have been married for 11 years and share four children together. However, the English model revealed back in January that she wanted her partner to wear a gladiator costume during intimacy.

She hilariously revealed on The Therapy Crouch podcast that she gets annoyed that Crouch doesn't get jealous. Clancy said:

"You're the least jealous person and it makes me so angry."

Crouch disagreed, responding:

"No I am, I am."

However, Clancy wasn't having it. She claimed that the only time the former Liverpool frontman did get jealous was when watching US drama series Vikings:

"I would love you to get jealous. The only time you got jealous was when I was watching that Viking thing. There's this show, The Vikings and they are all unreal. Vikings is a thing."

Crouch responded by jokingly comparing what he would look like in a Viking outfit to Only Fools and Horses character Rodney Trotter:

"Then you started going to me, "Why don't you be like a Viking?" Have you seen Only Fools And Horses, have you seen when Rodney dresses up as a Gladiator?"

He added while laughing away:

"That would be me in the bedroom, Rodney and Cassandra."

Clancy then advised the former Liverpool striker to take her idea on board and he agreed. He then asked when the television personality's love for Vikings began:

"Are you into Vikings? When did this start?"

She explained that she grew fond of Vikings when watching the show as the girls in the drama series are cool:

"When I watched that show. They're just cool. Even the girls are as hard as nails. But hot as anything."

Crouch then hilariously concluded:

"It sounds like a porno."

The 6ft7 former England international and his partner's relationship is on display during their podcast sessions. The two send listeners into laughter with their comical stories about their private lives.

Abbey Clancy reveals the three emojis Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch sends when he wants to get intimate

Peter Crouch is fond of a beaver emoji.

Another hilarious story Clancy told on their podcast regards Peter Crouch's hints of when he wants to head to the bedroom. She explained that the former Liverpool forward sends three specific emojis to make her aware of his desire (via the Independent):

“I just don’t know how long I can go on with these sexual emojis that you keep sending me."

She added:

“If the kids go to school and he hears me like, put the key in the door I’m in and no one’s in the house, I just get a beaver and an aubergine emoji text."

Crouch laughed and picked out his best emoji to text his wife:

"The beaver emoji is the best emoji out of the lot. It’s incredible.”

The couple first met in 2005 when they bumped into each other in a bar in Liverpool. Peter Crouch was playing for the Reds at the time, where he scored 42 goals in 135 games across competitions. He won the FA Cup in 2006 and the couple then got married in June 2011.

