"I love him! But he can't complain" - Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard hits back at Arsenal star's comments

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has hit back at Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka after the winger demanded more protection from the referees.

Arsenal secured all three points against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday courtesy of Saka's only goal of the game.

The 20-year-old scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season from outside the box to earn Mikel Arteta's side a crucial 1-0 victory.

Following the game, the Arsenal wonderkid demanded more protection from the officials and Steven Gerrard did not hold back.

The former Liverpool skipper claimed that the 20-year-old would have to cope with the physicality of the Premier League and should not complain.

Stevie G insisted that he himself had to undergo 16 surguries throughout his career and that is English football.

“He’s a good player, an outstanding talent. I love him! But he can’t complain about that side of it, that’s football," Gerrard told reporters as quoted by HITC Sport.

“I’m sitting here now with screws in my hips. I’ve had about 16 operations. I’m struggling to go to the gym at the moment."

"That’s all on the back of earning a living in English football. He’ll learn and he’ll learn quick.”

Considering the form he has been in and the way he plays, Saka has been on the receiving end of some tough challenges this season.

In the Aston Villa game, Tyrone Mings was shown a yellow card for his challenge on the 20-year-old even though the Villa skipper won the ball first.

The Arsenal star approached referee Andrew Madley at the end of the game to give his point of view on the challenge and later demanded more protection from the referees.

"I wasn’t complaining but I wanted to let him know that is my game," he told reporters.

"I’m going to run at players, sometimes I need a bit more protection when the opposition is trying to kick me."

"My ankle is a bit bloody but I’ll be going into the next game doing the same things."

Saka makes the difference for Arsenal once again

Three points against Aston Villa away from home could prove to be massive for the Gunners at the end of the season.

Thanks to Saka's strike, Arsenal now have a four-point cushion over Manchester United having played a game less.

Mikel Arteta's side remain in the driving seat in the race for the top-four and the credit goes to Saka's decisive strike.

