“I love him” – Jose Enrique admits he wishes Arsenal man was actually playing for Liverpool

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has said he wishes Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka played for the Reds.

The England international bagged two goals and an assist as the Gunners thrashed Crystal Palace 4-1 at the Emirates on 19 March. The win took them eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table after 28 games.

The Cityzens, however, have a game in hand. Saka, 21, has been one of the standout performers for manager Mikel Arteta this term, registering 12 goals and 10 assists in 28 league games.

Alongside his immaculate speed, dribbling skills and ability to make things happen in and around the box, Saka is also revered for his humility on the pitch. He seems to have a fan in Enrique, who recently expressed his desire to see the Englishman in Liverpool red.

The Spaniard tweeted after Arsenal's win against the Eagles:

"I love him as a player. I wish he was at LFC. Work rate, nice guy, dressing room love him and you can see that, manager as well, world class qualities [at] such a young age. Well done saka 👏👏👏👏"

Saka's current contract with the north London giants expires in the summer of 2024. A report from the Athletic claims that he has agreed to a new long-term contract but that the deal is yet to be signed and made official.

Arsenal star makes Liverpool claim ahead of Manchester City's next game

Bukayo Saka put on a sublime display in Arsenal's 4-1 win against Crystal Palace this weekend. The winger assisted Gabriel Martinelli's opening goal of the game before finishing off a one-two with Ben White two minutes from half-time to make it 2-0.

Manchester City have just one win in the last six games vs Liverpool.

Saka then wrapped up the scoreline in the 74th minute after finishing brilliantly with his left foot inside the box after a pass from Kieran Tierney. After the win, he was asked to give his opinion on his team's eight-point lead at the top of the table.

The Englishman replied by saying that the Gunners know who Manchester City are playing next. He said (h/t HITC):

"It’s very significant. We know who they (Man City) play next. We aren’t going to pretend that we don’t know. We know it’s a tough game [vs Liverpool] for them. At the same time, we need to focus on ourselves. We have ten finals to go. We are out of every competition and it’s only the Premier League."

The Cityzens return to action after the international break with a league game against Liverpool on 1 April.

