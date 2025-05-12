"I would love to have him" - lanWright names Manchester United star he wants at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has revealed that he wished the Gunners had Bruno Fernandes in their ranks. The Englishman also declared that he would love to have the Old Trafford skipper in the Gunners' squad and tactical set-up.

In an analytical conversation via The Overlap, Wright revealed one Manchester United player he wants to see at the Emirates. He stated (via Metro):

"I wish we had Bruno Fernandes, I wish we had Bruno. I would love to have him at Arsenal''

Wright's comments come despite United's poor Premier League run, having lost 17 games this season. But a glance at Fernandes's individual numbers could reveal a different situation from the unpleasant happenings at Old Trafford.

Despite United's decline, Fernandes has hit double digits in terms of goalscoring contributions this season (19 goals and 19 assists in 53 outings). This further highlights how impressive the Portuguese have performed amid Ruben Amorim's side's struggles on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Wright's comments could be due to Martin Odegaard's battle to offer creativity in Arsenal's midfield this season. Odegaard has only registered five goals and 11 assists in 43 games across competitions this season.

Thus, when compared to Fernandes, the Portuguese, who has featured in an unstable team, has performed better than the Norwegian. Also, Fernandes could deliver in front of the goal if given the opportunity to.

Thus, amid Arsenal's injury crisis in attack, the Portuguese might have been able to score crucial goals for Arsenal if he were their player.

“It’s all on Arteta, all. What I’m saying is, he was employed as head coach.” - Peter Schmeichel on Arsenal's failure

Manchester United FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel blamed the Gunners' failure on Mikel Arteta and his approach. He also claimed that the Gunners' woes should not be blamed on the club's board or recruitment team.

In an interview on ViaPlay after Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Liverpool, Schmeichel criticized Arteta. He said (via Mirror):

“It’s all on Arteta, all. What I’m saying is, he was employed as head coach. He inherited the team and that team is the only team that he has won a trophy with. Then it’s his own team and then in the process, he’s now changed the job description so he’s now the manager. Everything is on him. It’s not recruitment, it’s not the board.

He added:

“Whenever they [fans] get the opportunity today, watch him in the technical area. Arteta is a control freak, he wants his players to play the ball that he wants. He’s directing everything.

The Gunners lost the Premier League trophy to Liverpool this season despite some notable investments in the squad. They also failed to reach the UCL final and were outplayed and eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinal.

Last season, the Gunners lost the Premier League to Manchester City despite leading earlier in the race. These sequential pattern of failure raises questions regarding Arteta's credibility as the club's manager, who is expected to win silverware.

