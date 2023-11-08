"I love him" - Mafia boss who raided Cristiano Ronaldo's home explains why he won't rob Lionel Messi

A Kosovar-Albanian mafia boss, who has robbed the houses of famous footballers such as Johan Cruyff, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo, recently stated that he has stopped offenders from raiding Lionel Messi's house.

Spanish journalist Carlos Quilez talked to the Kosovar-Albanian mafia boss about his burglaries. The mafia boss has been in the business for more than two decades and has raided the houses of numerous famous personalities.

During the interview, he also admitted that he robbed Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo's house. Moreover, the Mafia boss was the mastermind behind the theft that took place at Dutch legend Johan Cruyff's home in Barcelona. He said (via MARCA):

"I was the one who robbed Cristiano Ronaldo's house in Portugal. I was the one who robbed Johan Cruyff in Barcelona."

However, the Mafia boss stated that he has stopped many robbers from breaking into Lionel Messi's house. He claimed it was because of his love for the Argentine legend. He added:

"I've stopped a few times people who wanted to raid Messi's house. I have done it and I am proud. Out of respect for Messi, I haven't done it. Because I love him, period,"

The Kosovar-Albanian mafia boss stated that his respect for Messi stopped him from raiding his house. However, he also stated that no one can stop him if he decides to rob someone's home.

Mafia Boss labels robbery at Cristiano Ronaldo's house "not interesting"

In 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo's house in Funchal, Madeira was robbed. It was revealed that the robber entered the house via the car garage. However, the intruders only managed to steal Ronaldo's Juventus jersey and a few items of low value.

Addressing the robbery at the Portuguese forward's house, the Kosovar-Albanian mafia boss called it uninteresting. While talking to Spanish journalist Carlos Quilez, he said:

"We were also behind the robbery of Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira, but the loot was not interesting,"

After claiming he had committed the burglary at the former Real Madrid forward's home, the Mafia boss disassociated himself from the recent robbery, which took place at Sergio Ramos' home. He stated that the Sevilla defender was familiar with the robber. He added:

"Social networks are the number one enemy of famous people. They know perfectly well who robbed them."

In November 2011, the mafia boss broke into former Ajax star, Johan Cruyff's home in Barcelona. He confessed that he stole Dennis Bergkamp's watch alongside 20,000 euros from the house during the burglary.