"I love you to infinity and beyond" - Georgina Rodriguez's sister Ivana's loving exchange with Cristiano Ronaldo's partner after graduation ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez attended her sister Ivana Rodriguez's graduation ceremony. The sisters shared a heartfelt Instagram exchange.

Rodriguez uploaded the video of her sister receiving the degree at her graduation ceremony. She captioned it, writing:

"My graduate Shima ♥️ I still remember when you were preparing for the selectivity and the day you received the final grade. Your beginnings in Madrid, your study material paid in installments, your endless days of work, of university and the thousand hours of subway, in which you made your study place and your dining room.

"It has been a very long road, in which we have lived our worst and best moments of our lives. But here we are still united and winning. Once again, you have achieved what you set out to do. What a proud woman and sister. We will continue to inspire and support each other forever. I love you seagull."

Ivana Rodriguez commented under the post:

"Thank you sister You made me cry 😥 But with emotion. Remembering how hard the road has been for both of us and how lucky we are today. We will always fight together. You are the best of my life, you already know it. The person who has accompanied me the longest in life.

"Our mutual support, through thick and thin. We will continue to win. Together. Always. I wish to be seagulls again as little ones. 😅 💘✨🙏 Thank you for ALWAYS helping me. This graduation is also yours. I dedicate. 👩‍🎓👩‍🎓💪💪❤️❤️ I love you to infinity and beyond, Seagull."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are back in Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship started in 2016 when the Portuguese superstar used to play for Real Madrid. The pair currently live in Riyadh since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez were recently spotted back in Madrid. They are living in the CR7 Pestana Hotel. Fans gathered outside the hotel to get a glance at the legendary former Real Madrid player.

Cristiano Ronaldo, though, will soon join Portugal for international duty. Roberto Martinez's side will play Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 17 and Iceland on June 20 in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

