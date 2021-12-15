“I love you so much my friend” - Lionel Messi reacts to Sergio Aguero’s retirement

Lionel Messi took to Instagram to post a heartwarming message for his friend and teammate Sergio Aguero, who announced his retirement from football today. Aguero was forced to retire from the sport after suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.

Lionel Messi posted a picture of himself hugging Sergio Aguero whilst the duo played for the Argentina national team. In the post, Messi recollected all the memories the pair shared on the pitch, like winning the 2021 Copa America.

Bidding farewell to his friend, the 34-year-old forward said he will miss having him around when he takes the field for Argentina again.

"Practically a whole career together, Kun ... We lived very beautiful moments and others that were not so, all of them made us unite more and more and be more friends," Messi wrote on his Instagram post. "And we are going to continue living them together outside the field."

"With the great joy of lifting the Copa America so little ago, with all the achievements you achieved in England," he continued. "And the truth is that now it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you like the most because of what happened to you. Surely you will continue to be happy because you are a person who transmits happiness and those of us who love you will be with you. Now a new stage of your life begins and I am convinced that you are going to live it with a smile and with all the illusion that you put into everything."

"All the best in this new stage !!!" Messi concluded. "I love you very much friend, I am going to miss a lot being with you on the field and when we get together with the National Team!"

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero were part of two successful Argentina squads

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi were not only part of the 2021 Copa America-winning squad but also won the 2008 Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Games.

The two started the gold medal match against Nigeria, where the Albiceleste went on to earn a 1-0 win, thanks to a goal scored by Angel Di Maria.

Aguero, however, did not play a huge role during Argentina's Copa America triumph and did not even feature in the final. Lionel Messi was the star of the tournament as he captained Argentina to their first Copa America win since 1993.

