“I love them so much” - Lionel Messi expresses gratitude as ex-Barcelona teammate and wife visit him after FIFA World Cup victory

Argentina star Lionel Messi expressed gratitude towards former teammate Luis Suarez and his wife as they came to visit him after his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

The 35-year-old lifted the last major trophy missing from his illustrious trophy cabinet on Sunday as the Albiceleste defeated France 4-2 on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 draw in open play.

Messi scored twice in the match and picked up the tournament's Golden Ball. He became the first Argentinean since Diego Maradona in 1986 to lift the gold trophy, cementing his legacy as the greatest of all time.

He and the rest of the squad returned to Argentina on Tuesday, where jubilant fans greeted their champions with fervor and bacchanalic celebrations.

The PSG ace also recently received a special visit from two of his best friends, Suarez and his wife Sofia Balbi, and Messi couldn't hide his excitement.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner shared a picture of himself and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, with the Uruguayan couple on his Instagram story.

He wrote a heartfelt caption:

"Thanks for coming friends! I love them so much @luissuarez9 @sofibalbi"

Suarez, meanwhile, appeared to share the story on his own Insta story, and wrote:

"We love them so much"

He added:

"How nice to enjoy you and more for being WORLD CHAMPIONS"

The two couples share a close bond, which they forged during their time together in Barcelona. Messi and Suarez tore up defenses for six years together at the club while also becoming the best of friends off the field too.

Their partners are often seen hanging out too, as the Messis and Suarezs have made it a habit to spend vacations together.

Neither player is currently at Barcelona, but they continue to be very much in touch, something that is exemplified by Suarez and Balbi's visit to Messi and Roccuzzo.

While Lionel Messi went all the way in Qatar, Luis Suarez was out in the group stages without scoring a goal as Uruguay finished third in Group H.

Suarez honors Lionel Messi as 'the best'

After Lionel Messi's epic triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Luis Suarez shared a picture of the Argentine captain holding the trophy and paid him a tribute, calling him the best.

He wrote:

"Congratulations my friend! 🏆"

"SOS WORLD CHAMPION 🤯"

"Let them say what they want, you are and will be the best 🐐"

This is truly a special friendship.

