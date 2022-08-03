"I love you so much" - Lionel Messi sends heartfelt message to Luis Suarez as ex-Barcelona teammate seals Nacional return 

Lionel Messi showered his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez with a lot of affection following the latter's move to his boyhood club Nacional. As per the Sun, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward sent an emotional message to Suarez in a video.

Suarez returned to his boyhood club as a free agent after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired in June. The 35-year-old was given a hero's welcome at the Gran Parque Central by thousands of fans.

He could make his first appearance for the club in more than 16 years on Tuesday, August 2. The Uruguayan club will face Atletico Goianiense in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals.

Messi expressed his joy over Suarez's return to his former club and wished him all the best. He said:

"Hey gordo! Well, you're there now and I wanted to give you a big hug and wish you all the best in this new chapter of yours. I know how important it is for you to be back to your country, your home, to Nacional after so long and prepare for the World Cup in a few months. I wish you all the best."

The Argentine also joked that he will start following Nacional from here on out. However, he also added that Newell's Old Boys do not have good memories against Nacional. He added:

"You know I love you so much now I have to follow Nacional from here! We Newell's fans don't have good memories of Nacional. But, you know, I care about you and I am here for whatever you need. Hey gordo, as I said I wish you all the best and hopefully we will see you soon. A big hug. Bye!"

Lionel Messi can follow in Luis Suarez's footsteps to return to his childhood club soon

In May 2005, at the age of 18, Luis Suárez played the first official game of his career against Atlético Junior in the Copa Libertadores. He scored 10 goals for the Tricolores before moving to Europe with Groningen. He has signed a one-year contract with the club for now.

Lionel Messi has never said no to a potential return to his childhood club Newell's Old Boys. He might follow in his friend's footsteps to sign for his former club after his contract with PSG expires in 2023.

Unlike Suarez, though, the Argentine has a significant weekly wage and while a return to his old club sounds good on paper, it might never materialize.

