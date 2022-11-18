"I love what he does on the pitch" - Emmanuel Petit says Arsenal have got a better player than Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

Emmanuel Petit has picked Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka over Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

England winger Saka has established himself as an integral player in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team. Aged only 21, Saka can play multiple positions but is best suited on the right wing.

He is an excellent dribbler with good spatial awareness and is enjoying a good campaign this season. He has struck five goals and registered six assists in 20 appearances for the Gunners across competitions.

Saka's brilliant form, along with his club team-mates' good performances, has helped Arsenal grab the top spot in the Premier League going into the World Cup break.

Petit, who played for Arsenal and was also a French international, was asked to choose between Saka and fellow countryman Ousmane Dembele.

In an interview, he told 90min France:

"I really like Bukayo Saka. I really like Ousmane Dembele too. Bukayo Saka... I actually love the boy. I love what he does on the pitch and I love his personality. So, [I'd] rather [have] Bukayo Saka."

Coming to Dembele, the talented French winger has revamped his Barcelona career this year. He showed great form toward the end of his contract last season.

The 25-year-old winger has gone from strength to strength this season after penning a new contract at Nou Camp. He has netted five times along with registering seven assists in 20 games for the Catalan side. Dembele is an ambidextrous winger who can operate at high speed with the ball. His directness while running at players sets him aside from most wingers.

Barca's other wingers Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay, and Ansu Fati have failed to deliver regularly this season. However, Dembele has been in top form and consistently performed for the Blaugrana this season.

Both wingers are in prime form and are expected to be important players for their respective countries at the FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona eyeing move for Arsenal youngster

Calciomercato has reported that Barcelona are eager to sign young Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino.

The 19-year-old midfielder, idolizes Andres Iniesta, the Barcelona legend. He is currently on loan at Blackpool, for whom he has scored twice and laid down two more assists in 16 games.

A press-resistant midfielder with a good passing range, Patino has two senior appearances for the Gunners and one goal, which came against Sunderland in the EFL Cup last season.

Arsenal scout Brian Stapleton had earmarked Patino as the club's most exciting young talent last year. He had told GOAL:

"Of all the years I've been scouting, he's the best kid I've ever seen. I got a tip off about Charlie from a guy, so I went over there and I couldn't believe what I was seeing. He was 11 and I think he was playing in the Under-13s, and I was like, 'Wow'."

He added:

"His first touch was unbelievable, his vision, his awareness of space. He was way above his years. He was on another planet to anyone else."

Barcelona could have an active winter window in the search for a new central midfielder. They have been linked with transfers for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves, Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, as well as Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, as per Mundo Deportivo.

