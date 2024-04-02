"I would love to be playing in that game" – Motherwell star dubbed 'Canadian Lionel Messi' wants to face Inter Miami superstar at Copa America

Canada and Motherwell star Theo Bair has suggested that he is looking forward to locking horns with Argentina and Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi in the upcoming Copa America tournament.

Since joining Motherwell on a free switch past summer, Bair has emerged as a fan favorite at the Fir Park. The 24-year-old has registered 12 goals and four assists in 34 matches across competitions this season.

Expand Tweet

On the back of his fine outings, Blair received his first Canada call-up in four years past month. The right-footed striker, who has lately been dubbed as the 'Canadian Lionel Messi' by his club's fans, was an unused substitute in a 2-0 triumph against Trinidad and Tobago.

During an interview with The Daily Record, Bair was queried if the chance to meet Messi in Canada's 2024 Copa America opener against Argentina will motivate him. He replied:

"One hundred percent. I would love to be playing in that game, or at least be involved, but I'm very focused on Motherwell at the moment. I'm back here now, and we have a lot to play for. My call-up was a reward for this season. The coach there told me that I had done very well and got exactly what I deserved, and I didn't get to play but it's a first step, and you have to start somewhere."

Opining on Motherwell fans' recent nickname for him, Bair elaborated:

"I saw a couple of those comments. I found it funny. There is good and bad, but I'm glad the supporters have shown me some faith. I want to work hard for the club, but it's nice to be appreciate. I know I've got a lot of stick over the earlier games, due to the lack of goals. I don't deny it, but I always felt I had it in me."

Lionel Messi tips teenager for Ballon d'Or

Speaking to L'Equipe, Lionel Messi backed Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal to be in the Ballon d'Or conversation in the coming years. He opined (h/t Football365):

"There may be a very beautiful rivalry in the coming years with players like [Erling] Haaland, [Kylian] Mbappe, Vinicius [Jr.] and many young players competing for the Ballon d'Or. I also think that Lamine Yamal, who is still very young and now plays for Barcelona, will play a prominent role and fight for it in the future."

Expand Tweet

Since making his debut last April, Yamal has recorded six goals and seven assists in 41 matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana.

Messi, on the other hand, has contributed 16 goals and seven assists in 19 games for Inter Miami since joining on a Bosman move last July.

Poll : Will Lionel Messi score the most goals at 2024 Copa America? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion