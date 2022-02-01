"I love Real Madrid a lot" - Brazilian sensation Endrick drops transfer hint, admits he wants Los Blancos to win another UEFA Champions League trophy

Palmeiras wunderkind Endrick has said that has a soft spot for Real Madrid. He also said that he wants the Whites to win another UEFA Champions League title.

The 15-year-old Brazilian sensation has been drawing attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe in the last few months. The forward, who currently plays for Palemiras’ Under-20 side, scored a spectacular overhead kick at the Copinha. That gave his exponentially-increasing popularity a tangible boost.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Real have already opened talks to sign him. Palmeiras gem Endrick [born in 2006] confirms to Marca his ideas for the future: "I love Real Madrid a lot! I read Real Madrid's history. I'm rooting for them to win another Champions League", he told @mariocortegana.Real have already opened talks to sign him. Palmeiras gem Endrick [born in 2006] confirms to Marca his ideas for the future: "I love Real Madrid a lot! I read Real Madrid's history. I'm rooting for them to win another Champions League", he told @mariocortegana. ⭐️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid Real have already opened talks to sign him. https://t.co/eOb9WiHnQz

Apart from a few Premier League clubs, La Liga’s top two teams, Real Madrid and Barcelona, are believed to be interested in his services. The teen sensation has refused to comment on his future, but has proudly confessed his love for Los Blancos.

Speaking to Mario Cortegana, the Palmeiras ace has said that he is rooting for Vinicius Junior and co. to win another Champions League title. The youngster said:

"I love Real Madrid a lot! I read Real Madrid's history. I'm rooting for them to win another Champions League.”

Reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Los Blancos are already working on bringing the player to the Santiago Bernabeu. Endrick and Los Merengues superstar Vinicius Junior share the same agent, which boosts Madrid’s chances of landing the precocious teenager.

Real Madrid move past Barcelona in Endrick race

Both Madrid and Barcelona are eager to bring Endrick to Spain. Unfortunately for the Blaugrana, it is their El Clasico rivals who have stolen a march in the race for the player. Reportedly, the Whites are on course to make the 15-year-old their latest Brazilian signing.

The Merengues have signed three highly rated teenagers from Brazil in recent years. They started with Vinicius Junior in 2017, before acquiring Rodrygo in 2018 and Reiner Jesus in 2020. If Madrid pull off Endrick’s transfer and the player lives up to the billing, the Whites could be set for many years.

Futboltransferes @demianalx_10 The fight between Barcelona and Real Madrid continues and the two want the Brazilian Endrick The fight between Barcelona and Real Madrid continues and the two want the Brazilian Endrick https://t.co/DJWFkdWBkg

Endrick, who has scored 168 goals in 170 games at the youth level, cannot move to the Santiago Bernabeu before he turns 18. So Carlo Ancelotti’s team will have to sign a pre-contract with him that would see the Brazilian move to Madrid when he becomes eligible.

