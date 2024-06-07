"I would love to see Jurgen Klopp" - Emmanuel Petit picks next managerial job for ex-Liverpool boss

Retired France midfielder Emmanuel Petit has picked Jurgen Klopp to join the England football team as their next manager. This comes after the German tactician made the decision to step down from the position at Anfield after nine years at the helm.

Talking about his future goals, Klopp revealed his plans to stay one year away from the training ground, with no immediate interest in returning to coaching. However, Petit has claimed that this is unlikely to happen, telling Best Online Poker Sites that the German tactician will get bored (via Liverpool.com):

"Guys like this say: ‘I’m going to take one year out,’ but it’s a lie. After two or three months they will be bored."

He also prompted the England Football Association to make a move for the German manager and poach him, despite the country's usual focus on English managers. The former Arsenal midfielder said:

"You have the choice to take either an English manager or a foreign manager. If we talk about an English manager then there is Graham Potter for example. I know it is not the tradition of English people or the FA to hire a foreign manager but they have done it in the past with Sven-Goran Eriksson.

"So maybe someone with a different vision from the outside, because I really feel that England is not far from winning something. I would love to see Jurgen Klopp."

In the meantime, though, the former Liverpool manager is in a relaxing mode. He was notably spotted at Wembley for the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. He managed Dortmund for seven years during his managerial career. He also lost the continental final twice to Real Madrid while with the Anfield club.

Jurgen Klopp to settle in multi-million dollar villa after Liverpool exit

Jurgen Klopp managed his last Liverpool game on May 19, beating Wolves 2-0 at Anfield, before addressing the crowd who saw the manager off from the stands. Now, he looks set to return to a more relaxed life, with reports revealing the German tactician's plan to retreat to his reported $4.3 million villa in Majorca, Spain.

He spoke about the decision to move to Spain for his hiatus, telling Willipedia (via Liverpool.com):

"I've dreamed of having a house in the south all my life. I like the weather, the climate, I like the people. There are lots of things I like here and also people I already know. It's not like I'm looking for new friends. I already have friends for life, and if some of them are here too, that's cool."

Time will tell if the former Reds manager will return to football, although he has already canceled any plans of coaching another club in the Premier League.