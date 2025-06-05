“I would love someone like him to come back to the Premier League” - Ian Wright wants Arsenal to beat Liverpool in race for 27-year-old star

Arsenal legend Ian Wright wants his former side to usurp Liverpool to the signature of Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman. The 27-year-old has been with La Dea since arriving from RB Leipzig since the summer of 2022.
Lookman has contributed 52 goals and 25 assists in 118 games across competitions in three seasons for Gian Piero Gasperini's side. That includes 20 goals and seven assists in 40 outings across competitions in the recently concluded 2024-25 campaign.
Despite being contracted till 2027, the Nigeria international has attracted attention from top clubs. As per teamTALK, Lookman wants to leave the Gewiss Stadium this summer, with the Reds and the Gunners being touted as prime contenders for his signature.
“I’m going to go with Ademola Lookman winning the African Player of the Year in respects of that man’s journey," Wright said on his eponymous Wrighty's House podcast (via teamTALK):
Talking about the former Charlton and Everton man's hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League final, Wright added:
“I remember him from Charlton, it didn’t work out (the) £10million (move) to Everton, then moving all over the place, the journey from loan to this, then I think that’s one of the most devastating performances I’ve seen in any final with that hat-trick he scored.
Expressing hope that the Gunners land the striker, Wright concluded:
“I hope we can buy him, Arsenal. I would love someone like him to come back to the Premier League and say, ‘listen, I have unfinished business here so I am going to help Arsenal win the league’. But I just admire his journey and now he’s recognised rightly as a top player, unbelievable.”
Lookman has Premier League experience, netting 11 times and providing six assists in 96 games for three different sides, including 2016 champions Leicester City.
How did Arsenal fare against Liverpool in the Premier League last season?
Arsenal endured another campaign without a major title despite registering a thrid straight second-placed Premier League finish. They finished 10 points behind winners Liverpool after finishing behind Manchester City in the previous two campaigns.
Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta's side fared well against the Reds in the league, drawing 2-2 at home in November before registering the same scoreline in the reverse fixture at Anfield last month.
The Gunners haven't won the top-flight title since their memorable 'Invincibles' triumph under the legendary Arsene Wenger in 2003-04. Meanwhile, Liverpool have won twice in that period (also 2020).