"I would love to do that" - England international with 390 Premier League caps says he would like to join Arsenal or Aston Villa this summer

Veteran Premier League custodian Ben Foster has revealed that he would be open to joining Aston Villa or Arsenal this summer should the chance arise.

Foster's current contract with Watford will run out by the end of this month, making him a free agent. Given his experience in the Premier League, in which he has made 390 appearances and kept 94 clean sheets, he could be a safe bet for multiple teams.

Arsenal only signed Aaron Ramsdale last summer and his extremely impressive displays have seen him become the club's undisputed No. 1. They currently have Bernd Leno as their second-choice custodian, but reports from HITC have linked Leno with a move to Portuguese outfit SL Benfica.

Should Arsenal sell Leno, a spot could open up in their squad for a goalkeeper. Though it may not guarantee much playing time, Foster has stated that being the back-up goalkeeper doesn't bother him.

The Englishman said on "Fozcast - The Ben Foster Podcast" (as quoted by HITC):

"Yes, I would (go in as a number two). If I am signing for a club, as a number two goalkeeper, depending on who the first choice goalkeeper is. Say, it was someone like Arsenal or something. Or even Aston Villa. Where the first-choice goalkeeper where I know is a world-class goalie."

Foster added:

"Someone like Ramsdale or Martinez or something. I know I have a world-class goalkeeper in front of me, who is still at an age where they are learning and they can get better. And they can because they have the potential."

He went on to state that he would love to mentor goalkeepers younger than him, calling it a "massive role":

"I would let that point go, 'right, I am going to help you as much as I can to maximise your ability and make sure you become a monster, give you all the tools that I have learnt.' I would love to do that and I would happily go in every day by saying 'this is my role' because it's a massive role."

It is worth noting that Aston Villa already have three reasonably experienced goalkeepers in their current squad. Emiliano Martinez, 29, is the undisputed starter, while Jed Steer, who is also 29, is his back-up.

How many matches did Arsenal and Aston Villa's back-up GKs play last season?

Leno started the 2021-22 season as Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper, starting their first three league matches. He was then replaced by Ramsdale and ended the season with just eight appearances to his name.

In those matches, the German conceded 11 goals and kept three clean sheets.

For Aston Villa, Steer only made a solitary appearance in the first half of the season before being shipped out on loan to Luton Town. He was replaced by Rob Olsen, on loan from AS Roma, until the end of the campaign.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial



Wishing you all the best, Aston Villa can confirm that Jed Steer has joined Luton Town on loan.Wishing you all the best, @JedSteer Aston Villa can confirm that Jed Steer has joined Luton Town on loan.Wishing you all the best, @JedSteer. 💪

Olsen also played just once, starting Villa's final game of the Premier League season away to Manchester City.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far