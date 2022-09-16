"I would love to" - Mikel Arteta open to welcoming back Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he would love to have former manager Arsene Wenger back at the club.

Wenger's name became synonymous with Arsenal during his long tenure at the club. The Frenchman served as the Gunners' manager for 22 years before leaving in 2018.

Current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta played under the iconic manager for five years between 2011 and 2016. Speaking at the book launch of former Arsenal chairman David Dein, Arteta has claimed that he would love to see Wenger return to the club.

The Spaniard has also insisted that the north London outfit would always welcome Wenger with open arms given everything he has done for the club. He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"I would love to [see him back]. I think he has explained it. I think he has every window, every door, in this football club open whenever he is ready. Whenever he feels it is the right moment to do it. He knows that from my side, he knows that from many other people at the football club."

"Hopefully, that will happen soon because it will inspire and a lot of people would be so happy to see him back."

Arsenal seem to be in safe hands with Mikel Arteta doing pretty well

The Gunners struggled for a few years after parting ways with Arsene Wenger. Unai Emery was brought in as the replacement for the French manager but the Spaniard lasted less than a year and a half at the Emirates.

After a brief spell under another former player, Freddie Ljungberg, Arteta was appointed manager in December of 2019. The Spaniard has done well at the Emirates so far, gradually steadying the ship after a few poor campaigns.

The north London club are in a much better position than they were before Arteta took charge. The 40-year-old has worked towards restoring values at the club and has established standards in the dressing room.

Arsenal are top of the table after six outings in the Premier League, winning five games and losing just once. Mikel Arteta's side will be in action away to Brentford on Sunday (September 18).

