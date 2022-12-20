“I love you!! Let’s f**k” - Argentina star sends message to partner after FIFA World Cup victory

Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister issued a cheeky plea to his partner on social media after La Albiceleste won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

La Albiceleste put an end to their 36-year-long wait to win the FIFA World Cup on Sunday, December 18. They beat the previous winners of the competition France on penalties at the Lusail Stadium to be crowned champions.

Delighted with their triumph, Argentina players engaged in joyous celebrations after the match. They were even joined by friends and family on the pitch after captain Lionel Messi lifted the trophy for them.

Mac Allister, who played an important role on the team's road to glory, was joined by his better half Camila Mayan. The model-cum-influencer then took to Instagram to express her happiness for her partner. She wrote:

"I love you champion!! No words, we did it! Let's go Argentina."

Mac Allister was quick to respond as he conveyed his love for Mayan under her Instagram post. The midfielder also seemingly attached an X-rated plea along with it. He wrote:

"I love you!! Let's f**k!"

The Brighton & Hove Albion star's message did not go unnoticed among football fans. His comment under Mayan's Instagram post has already garnered over 25,000 likes and over 700 replies.

However, The Daily Star has pointed out that Mac Allister's statement is not as cheeky as it seems. It is said that the Spanish phrase the player used usually means something along the lines of "let's f**king go!".

Leeds United fans notably used the phrase when Marcelo Bielsa was in charge of the club. Banners of "Vamos Leeds Carajo" were often seen at Elland Road during the Argentinean tactician's time with the Whites.

How did Mac Allister fare for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup?

Mac Allister, who has Scottish and Irish roots, had only played eight matches for Argentina prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also remained an unused substitute in their opener against Saudi Arabia.

However, the Brighton midfielder went on to start each of their six matches in the tournament after that. He scored his first goal for La Albiceleste in their 2-0 victory over Poland in the group stages.

The 23-year-old also notably provided the assist for Angel Di Maria's goal in the final. He was undoubtedly one of the standout performers for Lionel Scaloni's side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mac Allister will soon return to action for Brighton in the Premier League. He has scored five goals in 14 top-flight appearances for the Seagulls so far this season.

