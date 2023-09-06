“I love you” – Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo sends special birthday wish to his Inter Miami teammate’s partner

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo wished his Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets' wife Elenga Galera a happy birthday through an Instagram story.

Roccuzzo posted a snap of herself and Galera standing at Miami's DRV PNK Stadium. The pair have a close bond due to their ties with the Herons' two longtime teammates Messi and Busquets. She captioned it:

"Happy birthday (Elena Galera) may life continue giving us moments together. I love you."

Antonela Roccuzzo's Instagram story.

Galera celebrated her 33rd birthday and she did so after her reunion with Roccuzzo. The duo will have first met during Messi and Busquets' time at Barcelona. The Blaugrana icons have since linked back up together at Inter Miami and have made superb starts to their careers in the MLS.

Lionel Messi has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 11 games, including 10 goals in the Leagues Cup. The Argentine icon finished as the competition's top goalscorer and was named the Player of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, Busquets has been pulling the strings in midfield for Gerardo Martino's side. He has appeared 11 times and played a key role in helping the Herons win their first-ever trophy.

The veteran Spanish midfielder has also wished his wife a happy birthday with a post of his own on his Instagram story. He uploaded a picture of Galera sitting in the dugout at DRV PNK and wrote:

"Happy Birthday (Elena Galera). Here's to many more together. I love you and thank you for always being (there) Especially (in) this year of changes, demonstrating (your) worth. How lucky we are to have you. We love you."

Sergio Busquets' Instagram story.

Fans display their respect for Lionel Messi when reacting to Antonela Roccuzzo's latest Instagram post

Lionel Messi is adored by fans across the globe and many were delighted when he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year. He did so with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his three young boys watching on in Qatar.

However, the Argentine influencer has fans of her own, boasting 36.8 million Instagram followers. She recently uploaded a post of herself modeling for fashion brand Revolve. The post has received over 2.83 million likes but it was what fans commented that speaks volumes of their respect for her husband.

Many fans refused to perhaps make advancing comments toward Roccuzzo and instead, some pointed out their love for Lionel Messi. Marca claim one fan responded by saying:

"My respects to the lady of the Big 10 [Messi]."

Another fan is claimed to have warned off anyone attempting to court Antonela Roccuzzo:

"Neither look nor touch guys. It's the woman of the boss."

Another fan was unwilling to like the post out of respect for Messi:

"No likes out of respect to the GOAT [Greatest of all-time]."

The pair met during their childhood and married in July 2017. They share three boys, Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro who have been settling into life in Miami with their parents.