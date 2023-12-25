“I love you, you’re my idol” - Marcelo’s son sends heartfelt message after receiving signed shirt from Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcelo Viera's younger son Liam Alves shared a heartfelt message for his father's former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram.

Marcelo and Ronaldo spent many around nine years together at Real Madrid, forging a solid partnership on and off the pitch. The duo tormented the opposition on the left wing as the Brazilian left-back worked in tandem with the Portuguese winger.

They shared the pitch 332 times and combined for 33 goals, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring 25 of them while Marcelo scored eight.

Along with their partnership on the pitch, their friendship off the pitch was also widely known. The duo were often seen celebrating together, playing pranks with each other, and having a good time.

The relationship appears to have continued despite not being at the same club anymore. Ronaldo recently sent a signed Al-Nassr jersey to Marcelo's son Liam Alves. The eight-year-old shared a picture of him wearing the shirt on Instagram and captioned it:

"Thank you so much Cris. I love you. You are my idol @cristiano"

The Portuguese forward hasn't responded to the picture yet while Marcelo shared it on his Instagram story.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Viera's partnership broke after the former left Real Madrid to join Juventus in 2018. He currently plies his trade with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Marcelo, meanwhile, left Real Madrid in 2022 and joined Olympiacos before joining his boyhood club Fluminense.

Marcelo spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo about moving to Saudi Arabia before joining Fluminense

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in November last year and joined Al-Nassr towards the end of the year. Many were surprised with the superstar's move to Saudi Arabia but it paved the way for many other stars to move to the Saudi Pro League. This includes the likes of Neymar Jr. and Karim Benzema.

Marcelo could've been another icon playing in the Saudi Pro League after he left Olympiacos after just five months in February earlier this year. The Brazilian said last month that he spoke to Ronaldo about a possible move to either Al-Nassr or some other Saudi Arabian side. However, he wanted to return to Brazil instead.

Marcelo said (via Goal):

"We [Marcelo and Ronaldo] talked about this some time ago. I had some proposals to leave, not just there [Al Nassr], but I needed to return here [Brazil], to my roots. Something told me that I had to go back."

The legendary left-back has made 32 appearances for Fluminense across competitions this season, helping them win the Copa Libertadores.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been in terrific form for Al-Nassr this season, registering 21 goals and 11 assists in 23 games across competitions.