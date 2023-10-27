"I loved David Beckham" - Liverpool-linked star reveals his favorite team while growing up was Manchester United

Reported Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen has said that Manchester United was his favorite team growing up.

The West Ham United midfielder said that David Beckham was his favorite player during his childhood, telling Sky Sports:

"The team I grew up supporting? Man United. I loved David Beckham."

The 26-year-old has been mentioned as a target for the Reds once again after they were linked to him in the summer transfer window. The Athletic reported that Bowen was a player the Merseyside club have had an interest in for a long while.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also stated that the winger could be a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, should the Egyptian leave Liverpool. He was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, who are expected to come back for him in the winter.

Romano told CaughtOffside:

"I think we will see many links with wingers to Liverpool because of the Mo Salah situation. We expect the Saudis to return for Salah in 2024."

"At the moment, this is not something concrete yet. Nothing is happening, but I still think in 2024, they will try again and so it is normal to see many links.

Bowen has begun the 2023-24 campaign strongly for the Hammers, bagging six goals and two assists in 11 appearances across competitions. He has under two years left in his contract, making him an attractive option for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp full of praise for Liverpool star after big Europa League win

Gravenberch put in a strong outing against Toulouse.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on midfielder Ryan Gravenberch following the side's 5-1 win over Toulouse in the Europa League on October 26. After the game, the German claimed that the youngster still could improve, saying (via press conference):

"I'm so happy for him that he starts really enjoying his football again. His first touch is incredible, his acceleration with the ball. He's not even halfway there. The good thing is that he has a lot of things to improve."

Gravnberch joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich late in the summer transfer window for €40 million. The 21-year-old had excelled at Ajax under Erik ten Hag but did not feature much with the Bundesliga giants last season.

The Reds, meanwhile, were at their brilliant best against Toulouse to maintain their perfect record in Europe this season. Alongside Gravenberch, Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet as they made it three wins out of three.