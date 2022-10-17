"I was lucky enough to face other very good players like Zidane, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, but he has something different" - Arsenal legend compares Lionel Messi to Diego Maradona 

Robert Pires recently compared Lionel Messi to fellow Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

Pires has played for several top European clubs during his career, including Arsenal, Villareal, and more. He has shared the pitch with the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and more.

However, the Frenchman opined that Messi is a different beast on the pitch and compared his impact to that of Maradona.

He said to La Nacion:

"Sharing a pitch with him is a privilege. I was lucky enough to face him and other very good players like Zidane, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho... But Messi has something more, something different. A little of what Diego Maradona had."

Diego Maradona is a bona-fide legend for the Argentine national team. The late great magician won the 1978 and 1986 FIFA World Cups in his career.

His second goal against England in the 1896 version of the World Cup is considered one of the best goals to have ever been scored in the tournament.

Lionel Messi has scored several memorable goals in his career. Many find his mesmerizing dribbling abilities and deciding the dictation of a game reminiscent of that of Maradona. Hence, it is understandable why Pires finds similarities between the two.

Lionel Messi hit back at the medi for harsh treatment of former Argentina teammate

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina

Lionel Messi has hit back at the media for their mistreatment of former Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Higualn recently announced that he will hang up his boots after the current MLS season. However, he was often subjected to abuse from fans during his national team career for missing chances in crucial games.

At the former Real Madrid star's announcement of retirement, Messi expressed his sadness to DirectvSPORT (via Infobae):

“The Pipa thing was terrible because he had a spectacular career. What he did was very difficult because he played in the best teams in the world, always performing, scoring goals, and becoming champion. He also made his mark in Copa America and in the World Cup."

He added:

“I think after winning Copa America, people recognized him more. But at that time they were very harsh, very critical, and we had reached the World Cup final [in 2014] and two Copa America finals [in 2015 and 2016], which is no small thing, it is very difficult. He was mistreated by a sector of journalists, people consume that and take it to the fields afterwards."

