"I was lucky that it was a goal" - Lionel Messi makes humble claim after scoring stoppage-time winner for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's highly anticipated MLS debut for Inter Miami CF turned into a storybook ending, as he scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup tournament.

Despite starting the match on the bench, Messi made a significant impact when he came on as a substitute in the 54th minute.

With the game tied at 1-1, Inter Miami earned a crucial free-kick just outside the goal box in the 94th minute. The 36-year-old icon stepped up to take the set piece and executed it perfectly, drilling the ball into the top left corner of the net, securing a 2-1 victory for his new team.

The humble superstar credited his goal to luck, saying:

"Last-minute winning goal? Well, I tried this free-kick shot, as I always do. I was lucky that it was a goal. I am very happy." (via Barca Universal)

The sold-out crowd of approximately 21,000 fans, which included stars like LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, and Serena Williams, witnessed Messi's magical debut in the newly expanded stadium. His former Barcelona teammate and Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets also appeared as a substitute in the Leagues Cup game.

Messi's goal came after Inter Miami's Robert Taylor opened the scoring with a well-placed shot late in the first half, giving the team a 1-0 lead.

Messi's arrival at Inter Miami marks the biggest signing in MLS history, following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain in June 2023. Although Miami coach Gerardo Martino had initially considered limiting Messi's playing time due to his recent return from a family vacation, the star's brilliance on the pitch proved otherwise.

As the Argentine sensation continues to mesmerize fans in the MLS, Inter Miami and its supporters have much to look forward to, with the iconic Lionel Messi leading their charge.

Lionel Messi dedicates Inter Miami's victory to injured teammate Ian Fray

In a heartfelt gesture, Lionel Messi dedicated Inter Miami CF's dramatic victory to his teammate Ian Fray, who suffered an injury during the match against Cruz Azul.

After securing a stoppage-time winner in his MLS debut, Messi expressed his concern for Fray, who was in the locker room dealing with the unfortunate setback.

In a post-match press interaction, Lionel Messi said:

“Let me dedicate this victory to Ian Fray who was suffering in the locker room from the injury he sustained. He comes from two serious injuries and today he has the bad luck to go through an injury again.” (via MLS Espanyol)

Fray, who has battled through two severe injuries in the past, faced a stroke of bad luck with yet another wound on the day of the game. Messi's empathetic words showcased the camaraderie and support within the team as they celebrated the thrilling 2-1 triumph.