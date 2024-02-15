"I am lucky to play with the best player in history, Cristiano Ronaldo" - Al-Nassr star makes claim after making debut for club against Al-Feiha

Al Nassr winger Aziz Behich has said that he was thrilled to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he also hailed as the 'best player' in the world.Starting in the left-back spot, Behich played the full game and enjoyed a victorious debut match. Speaking to the press after the game, he expressed jubilation at the chance of playing alongside Ronaldo. He said (via FutbolArena):

"I'm lucky. Because I play in the same team with the best football player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo."

Cristiano Ronaldo recently returned to the fold after recovering from an injury that kept him out of their pre-season clash with Inter Miami. He featured in their 2-0 loss to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League but was back among the goals on Wednesday.

Following a quick one-two with Marcelo Brozovic, Ronaldo pranced into the area. He got onto the end of the ball and finished before Al Feiha's onrushing goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

That was the 38-year-old's 25th goal in all competitions this season from 26 games, including 20 in the league, three more than any player.

Cristiano Ronaldo knows no stopping even at 39

Just 10 days ago (February 5), Cristiano Ronaldo turned 39. Most players don't even last that long in their careers, but not the Portuguese ace. He's not only active but banging in the goals and making a difference for his side.

Following a stop-start first six months in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has added consistency to his game this season. In fact, out of 18 top-flight matches, he's only failed to score in four of them.

His goals have been instrumental in helping Al Nassr remain hot on the heels of Al Hilal in the title race. Though the latter are seven points ahead of them, there are still 17 games to go. As long as Ronaldo keeps firing, there's always a chance to close the gap.